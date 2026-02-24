North Central Youths Support Group has praised Faleke’s appointment as Renewed Hope Ambassador and Deputy Secretary for outreach

The pro-Tinubu group said Faleke's extensive legislative experience will enhance grassroots engagement under the Renewed Hope agenda

Meanwhile, the group also commented on the APC's outing at the just-concluded FCT Area Council elections

Abuja, FCT - The North Central Youths Support Group for Tinubu 2027 has congratulated James Abiodun Faleke following his appointment as Renewed Hope Ambassador and Deputy Secretary for Party Outreach, Engagement and Mobilisation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The chairman of the group’s Board of Trustees, Hon. Hassan Omale Atayoma, described the appointment as a recognition of Faleke’s leadership capacity, legislative experience, and strategic contributions to party development and national governance.

What is Faleke's role in the Renewed Hope agenda?

According to him, Faleke, who represents Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and serves as Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, has consistently demonstrated commitment to legislative excellence, institutional strengthening, and grassroots political engagement.

The appointment, conveyed in an official letter signed by President Tinubu, positions Faleke to play a key role in advancing outreach, engagement, and mobilisation efforts under the Renewed Hope agenda.

How did the APC win the FCT elections?

In a related development, the director-general of the North Central Youths Support Group for Tinubu 2027, Comrade Abdullahi Muhammed Jemilu, congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) on its victory in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Elections held on Saturday, February 21.

Jemilu described the outcome as a reflection of the party’s organisational strength, effective grassroots mobilisation, and growing public confidence in the APC’s governance direction.

“The results underscore increasing trust in the Renewed Hope agenda and the party’s engagement with citizens at the grassroots level,” he said, commending party candidates and supporters for their discipline and commitment to democratic principles throughout the electoral process.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to supporting progressive leadership, strengthening party unity, and mobilising young people across the North Central region in line with democratic consolidation and national development objectives.

Tinubu gives appointment to Kaduna governor Uba Sani

In a related development, President Tinubu has appointed Kaduna state governor, Uba Sani, as the Renewed Hope ambassador and deputy director-general for party outreach, engagement, and mobilisation.

Tinubu appointed the All Progressives Congress (APC) governor to the role for his salient leadership and organisational abilities.

The special adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the appointment takes effect immediately. He said Governor Sani's responsibilities will include working closely with the director-general of Renewed Hope Ambassador and the APC hierarchy, particularly the national chairman.

Gombe governor Inuwa gets presidential appointment

Similarly, President Tinubu appointed the Governor of Gombe state, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, as the Renewed Hope Ambassador and Secretary for Party Outreach, Engagement and Mobilisation, a role aimed at strengthening the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The appointment was conveyed in a letter personally signed by the President, directing Governor Yahaya to assume the new role with immediate effect.

According to the letter, Governor Inuwa Yahaya is expected to collaborate closely with the director-general of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors and the national leadership of the APC, particularly the National Chairman, to ensure harmony, inclusiveness, and strategic coordination across all levels of the party’s mobilisation structure.

