A Nigerian man has shared a rare conversation he had with a woman he had intended to go on a date with

The man took to social media to open up about the reason he chose to cancel their date together at the last minute

His actions concerning the date went viral on social media, sparking buzz with many applauding him

A Nigerian man has sparked buzz online after sharing how he cancelled his first even planned date with a lady.

The man, identified as @sir_lux_, narrated his experience in a post online, explaining how what was meant to be a simple outing ended unexpectedly.

A Nigerian man shares a conversation with a lady that made him cancel their date. Photo credit: @sir_Iux_/X, Wirestock/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to him, both parties had agreed to meet for a date by 6 p.m. and had been communicating earlier in the day without any issues.

Man shares first date experience

However, things took a different turn shortly before the scheduled time. The man said the woman messaged him about 30 minutes before the date, explaining that the dress she intended to wear had an issue.

In response, he suggested that she choose another outfit from her wardrobe so they could proceed with their plans.

A Nigerian man cancels his date. Photo credit: DisobeyArt/Getty Images

Source: UGC

He said after some minutes, the woman sent another message asking if he could send her money to buy a new dress.

Her response was the final straw for the man that made him cancel the date with the lady.

His X post read:

"Date cancelled 💔

We both agreed to go on a date today by 6pm.

We spoke in the morning and afternoon.

30 minutes to date time, She texted that the cloth she wanted to wear, the zip just got spoiled and she is frustrated about it.

I suggested she change to another dress, look for another dress on her wardrobe.

After like 10 minutes, she texted me and asked "if I can send her some money to buy a new dress at the boutique".

I still never reply💔"

Reactions to man's first date experience

Legit.ng compiled reactions from X users who saw the post. Some of the comments are below.

@Laxavision said:

"Classic scam, she pretended to want to go on a date with you till the last minute to make you believe, she created a last minute problem about a dress so you can hurry up and send money

You were smart to refuse because she was literally gonna block you and buy food.😭"

@theonlybigbasz said:

"Lmao 😂. Poor man, how much is a 250k dress that you cannot send?"

@Adeplenty01 commented:

"Be like babe wey we made plans, said she didn’t have dress and shoe to wear, budget 50k+. I just ghost am."

@theonlybigbasz wrote:

"Bro, she's at home, and she hasn't even had her bath. Na scope."

@ErnestRhykensei stated:

"Like how na? Which kain format be this one?

You can come naked na wetin she for hear for my mouth be that because me and her nor suppose jam for this life again."

Lady give bank account details to stranger

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared what happened after she sent her bank account details to a stranger she met on Instagram.

According to her, the stranger initially messaged her and asked for her details to appreciate her beauty. He later shared a huge sum of money into her bank account.

Source: Legit.ng