You already know the stress. Now meet the platform that ends it.

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“Say the truth and let your enemies be ashamed”.

How many times have you typed your bank account number into a WhatsApp chat this month? How many times have you sent it in a DM, dropped it in a group, or read it out loud on a phone call to someone you barely know?

If you are a freelancer, a vendor, a small business owner, or just someone who receives money regularly, the answer is probably more than you can count. And every single time, you shared sensitive financial information in a space that was never designed to hold it safely.

A Lagos tech innovator named Akindele Liasu noticed this too. And instead of forming unlooking and moving on, he built Keepaza.

What Exactly Is Keepaza?

Think of it as your one link for everything money-related.

Keepaza gives you a single username, something like keepaza.com/yourname, that anyone can use to find your payment details without you having to share anything sensitive in a chat. Your Nigerian bank account, your crypto wallet addresses across five networks, including TRC20, ERC20, BEP20, Bitcoin, and Solana, all connected to one clean, shareable link.

Someone wants to pay you? Send them your Keepaza link. They see exactly what they need. They send the money. You get it. No account number floating in someone's DMs. No wrong transfer drama. No screenshot of your financial details being forwarded to people you never intended to see it.

That is it. Simple. Clean. Overdue.

Why this matters more than you might think

Let us talk about what actually happens when you share your account number in a WhatsApp chat.

That number sits in someone's phone. They could screenshot it. They could accidentally share it. If the chat is a group, everyone in that group now has your account details. If your account gets compromised somehow and investigators look at where your information was shared, that WhatsApp chat is now part of the story.

None of this feels dangerous at the moment. But it adds up. Every Nigerian who has ever sent money to the wrong account because someone typed their number incorrectly in a chat knows how quickly a casual exchange of financial information can become an expensive problem. Then there is the professionalism question. Imagine you are a freelancer trying to close an international deal. Your client asks how to pay you. You send them a voice note explaining your USDT wallet address. They are confused. You send another one. The deal starts to feel complicated. Sometimes it falls through entirely, not because of the work but because of the friction around getting paid.

Keepaza removes all of that friction in one move

Beyond the identity link, Keepaza lets you create professional invoices in under thirty seconds.

Your client receives a clean invoice page. They copy your payment details, make the transfer through their banking app, and upload proof of payment directly on the platform. You get notified the moment they view or respond to your invoice.

No more back-and-forth voice notes. No more "please send your account again." No more chasing people to confirm payment. The whole experience is organised, professional, and trackable.

For anyone running a business in Nigeria, even a side hustle, this alone is worth the sign-up.

Here is the part of this story that makes Keepaza different from the average Nigerian app launch. Akindele Liasu did not just come up with the idea. He believed in it enough to restructure his business operations in Dubai and direct significant capital from that process into building Keepaza properly. He chose to fund the product himself before going to investors because he wanted to prove it worked first.

"I sold a part of my Dubai operations because I believe deeply that this problem deserves a real solution and I was not willing to wait for someone else to build it," Liasu said.

That is the kind of founder who makes a product you can actually trust. Not someone pitching an idea with other people's money. Someone who put their own on the line.

How to get started

Keepaza is live right now. Registration is free. It takes under sixty seconds.

Visit Keepaza.com follow the instructions to create an account, then share the link the next time someone needs to pay. That is the whole process. You get a cleaner way to receive money, your clients get a more professional experience, and your account details stop living in WhatsApp chats where they were never supposed to be.

Nigeria has needed this for a long time.

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng