President Bola Tinubu has been seen in an old video where he threatened to sack FCT Minister Nyesom Wike over the Abuja area council elections

Recall that the election, which was held on Saturday, February 21, was won by Tinubu's party, APC, while the opposition PDP won one of the six

Gboyega Akosile, the spokesperson to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who shared the video, described Tinubu as the Nostradamus of Nigerian politics

Gboyega Akosile, the spokesperson to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has shared the video of the moment where President Bola Tinubu threatened to sack the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, should the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lose the Abuja area council election.

In the video, the president recalled when the minister came to him to demand the removal of the FCT from the treasury single account, so that he could have access to funds to carry out some capital projects. Tinubu said he asked Wike if that would make his party (APC), to win the council election and threatened that if the APC did not win the area council election, the minister would lose his job.

The election was conducted on Saturday, February 21, and the APC won five of the six area councils, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), won one. Wike is a member of the PDP.

Reacting to the development and sharing the video on social media, Akosile described Tinubu as the "Nostradamus of Nigerian politics". He added that the statement looked like sarcasm, but it was a political revelation, and that the president can see the future.

Nigerians react as Akosile praises Tinubu, Wike's alliances

The governor's aide's comment has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Gbola Banky said he now understood why Tinubu appointed Wike as FCT Minister:

"No doubt, sir. One thing became clearer to many, including myself. I just got to know why PBAT gave that FCT slot to Wike. It was premeditated."

Kajekamu said Tinubu is a political course:

"ASIWAJU is a political course on his own that should be studied in tertiary schools. Bola, oselu o, oselu o, eni ma ba e soselu o, a ni sense to daju."

Tijani Hammed O praised Tinubu:

"Infact one needs to go to Asiwaju's political school of thought to understand what African politics mean, all his decisions have political implications weather short or long term."

Oladayo Alabi said Tinubu was sent by God:

"He is God-sent. God answered Nigerians' prayers unknowingly, and they are looking elsewhere for hope."

Cee&See1stNews praised Wike:

"Please listen to President Tinubu's jibe at Wike, which worked perfectly well. The master player, Abuja landlord, despite all odds, did the magic and delivered beyond Asiwaju's imagination. Enye Ndi Eba, Enye Ndi Eba, works for him.

