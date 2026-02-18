Kano state has got Nigerians talking following the suspension of the activities of DJs, event centres and all entertainment activities because of Ramadan

Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Censorship Board , Abdullahi Sani Sulaiman, had announced the directive in a statement on Tuesday, February 17

Sulaiman maintained that the directive was to allow the people of the state to observe the Ramadan fasting and carry out their religious activities

The leadership og Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano has announced the immediate suspension of Disc Jockeys popularly known as DJ operators, events centres (gala houses) and all entertainment centres in the state.

This announcement was made through the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Censorship Board, Abdullahi Sani Sulaiman, in a statement issued on Tuesday, February 17.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf bans DJs, event centres over Ramadan Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

The statement reads in part:

“Effective from Wednesday, 18 February 2026, all such venues (entertainment centres) will remain closed until the end of the holy month of Ramadan."

According to The Punch, the board explained that the decision was to allow the people of the state to observe the Ramadan fasting and carry out their religious activities during the period peacefully, without any disturbed atmosphere. He called on stakeholders to fully comply and cooperate with the government.

Ramadan: Nigerians react as Kano bans entertainment

However, Nigerians have started expressing different views about the development. Below are some of their reactions:

Nasir commended the development:

"This is a proactive step toward restoring order and ensuring regulatory compliance within the entertainment sector. While the creative industry is vital to Kano’s economy, it must operate within clearly defined legal and moral frameworks. A temporary suspension, if properly managed and transparently communicated, can help reset standards, strengthen oversight, and promote responsible entertainment practices across the state. I say Weldon."

Enigma explained how some Muslim countries find a way around Ramadan:

"Shariah is an unprogressive, anti-social construct. Progressive Islamic countries found a way around it by creating two jurisdictions - a liberal and conservative jurisdiction, as seen in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar."

Kano government bans entertainment activities over Ramadan Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Bello Sa'ad decried the economic impact of the directive:

"This is a major move. Entertainment isn’t just vibes; it’s a livelihood for DJs, event planners, MCs, decorators, security, and small vendors. Policy decisions like this should always consider economic impact alongside moral or regulatory concerns."

Agene Victoria condemned the directive:

"But there are non-Muslims living there. Why should their entertainment be censored? Many of these DJs are non-Muslims; their right to earn a living shouldn't be suspended because of a religious rite that they are not adherents of. If this script was flipped, e for don cast."

David Daniel decried the directive:

"Makes these people go join the Niger Republic na, is it by force to be in thesame country? Haba. And people can't see the straight line between Boko Haram and all these Islamic policies that the North has been pushing for decades."

You can read more comments about the directive on X here:

Kano: Why APC halted discussion with Kwankwaso

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's defection from the NNPP to the APC amid political tensions exposed Rabiu Kwankwaso's negotiation default.

Sources privy to the development disclosed that negotiations between the APC and Kwankwaso faltered over unrealistic demands by the NNPP leader.

However, Governor Yusuf's defection was criticised and described as a betrayal, as political actors make permutations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng