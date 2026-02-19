Khadija Lame pleaded for her missing activist husband Dadiyata's return after more than six years of uncertainty

Former governors Nasir El-Rufai and Abdullahi Ganduje have disputed allegations regarding Dadiyata's abduction, triggering political tensions

Human rights groups have already classified Dadiyata's case as an enforced disappearance, pressing authorities for accountability

Kaduna, Kaduna State - Six years after her husband’s disappearance, Khadija Ahmad Lame, wife of popular online activist Dadiyata, whose real name is Abubakar Idris, has urged those allegedly responsible for his “abduction” to fear God and return him, dead or alive.

Legit.ng reports that Dadiyata, a prominent political critic and university lecturer, went missing in August 2019. Reports indicate that he was abducted by armed men while driving to his residence in Kaduna State.

Many had accused state forces of arresting him, but the Department of State Services (DSS) stated that it does not know Dadiyata’s whereabouts.

Recently, Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna State, claimed that Dadiyata was abducted from his Kaduna home by police officers dispatched from Kano State.

El-Rufai asserted that Dadiyata was never a critic of his administration, contrary to widespread speculation, but was instead a vocal critic of former Abdullahi Ganduje. However, Ganduje rejected the claim, describing El-Rufai’s allegations as baseless and politically motivated.

Dadiyata’s wife speaks in fresh interview

Addressing her husband’s long-standing disappearance on Thursday, February 19, 2026, during a visit from Reno Omokri, former special assistant on new media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, in Dadiyata's Kaduna residence, Khadija said the family still holds hope that Dadiyata will one day return.

She said:

"We pray one day, he will come back, if he is alive or not."

Khadija stated that she witnessed the abduction firsthand while inside the room, observing it through the window.

The full video, described as emotional by Omokri, is available to watch on X.

Dadiyata's 'abduction' ignites justice call

On Friday, August 2, 2019, Dadiyata, a 34-year-old lecturer at the Federal University Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State, was intercepted by unidentified armed men as he drove into his compound in Barnawa, Kaduna State.

Dadiyata was a well-known social media influencer and a staunch supporter of former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Since his disappearance, Dadiyata’s family and several human rights organisations have continued to press Nigerian authorities for answers.

Amnesty International and other global watchdogs have classified his case as an enforced disappearance. For close to seven years, his whereabouts have remained unknown, and no group has officially claimed responsibility for his disappearance. If he is not found by August 2026, he will be declared dead by law.

