The mother of Abubakar Idris, the social media critic popularly known as Dadiyata, is dead.

Daily Trust gathered that the deceased aged 66 died at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, where she was being treated, on Tuesday.

Confirming her death, her sons, Aminu and Usman, told Daily Trust that she had been rushed to the hospital around midnight and later placed on oxygen as doctors battled to stabilise her.

Usman said their late mother was battling with ulcer and high blood pressure.

He, however, said she was fine on Monday and had visited several persons, including one of their relatives who bereaved.

“She was ok when she went to bed. However, she woke up at midnight and she couldn’t talk, she became unconscious and was rushed to the hospital,” he said.

He said her janaizah prayer will hold after Asr prayer at the family residence at Gombe road following which she will be buried at the Tudun Wada burial ground in Kaduna.

The deceased’s popular son disappeared in the early hours of August 2, 2019, and all efforts to trace him have been fruitless,

Dadiyata, who would have been 37 this year, was allegedly taken from his Barnawa home in Kaduna.

According to his wife, Malama Khadija, the lecturer in the department of English and Linguistics, Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State, had arrived home around 1am and was on the phone when assailants grabbed him, forced him back into his vehicle and drove off.

In an interview with Daily Trust in 2020, Dadiyata’s mother had said she remained hopeful that she would one day reunite with her son.

“I have resigned my fate to Allah and with all the prayers from well-wishers, I know he will be released when Allah says it’s time. But my prayer is to live to see that day,” she had said.

Source: Legit.ng