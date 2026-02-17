Hon Bello El-Rufai praises his father, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, on his 66th birthday

El-Rufai is termed an impeccable administrator and courageous leader by his son

Bello quotes the Quran, reflecting on his father's influence amid ongoing EFCC detention

, - Hon Bello El-Rufai has described his father as an impeccable administrator, a courageous leader, and a bold reformer as he turns 66.

He said El-Rufai is a fantastical father, one of the greatest honours of his life is being called El-Rufai’s son, and he could have asked for a better father.

The federal lawmaker representing Kaduna North constituency in the House of Representatives stated this via his X handle @B_ELRUFAI, on Monday, February 16, 2026.

“Happy 66th Birthday to our dear father, His Excellency, Mallam Nasir @elrufai. I have said this before, and I will say it again. I also love to proudly say it. One of the greatest honours of my life is being called your son. You are an impeccable administrator, a courageous leader, a bold reformer, and a fantastic father. No son could have asked for a better father.”

He quoted a Quranic verse (Surah Al-Anfal 8: 30) amid El-Rufai’s detention in EFCC, stating, ‘They plan, and Allah plans. And Allah is the best of planners.’

He said his father is the father of Modern Kaduna and the original restorer of the Abuja Master Plan.

“We celebrate the father of Modern Kaduna and the original restorer of the Abuja Master Plan, as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. I hope you are appreciating all the natural love from people that you have never even met. You truly deserve it after years of excellent service to our nation.”

Nigerians react as El-Rufai celebrates birthday in EFCC detention

@Samzonal

Your party is persecuting your Father. The two men you call mentor, Uba Sani Nuhu Ribadu, are ridiculing him, but you still chose to eat and wine with them.

@rufusking2023

So glad he spent it in detention. Your party APC is giving him a treat of his life....

@missxiey

He showed what it means to lead with vision, discipline, and courage. May Allah grant him long life, sound health, and greater influence in shaping Nigeria’s future. Happy Birthday to him.

@HephzibaBehulah

Happy Birthday, Mallam. Abeg, give us another update tomorrow. Just anything that will not allow apc and Tinubu to sleep. Thank you.

@ziyad_umar

Happy birthday, Mallam, the best governor and minister so far. Continue tormenting bad governance and remain true to your brand. Since the days of Mantu, to Jonathan, to when that man made you promise to work with him, before the betrayal. To these charges, that is "dead on arrival.

N432bn Probe: El-Rufai detained, DSS takes action

Recall that El-Rufai detained overnight by the EFCC in Abuja over alleged N432bn corruption following hours of interrogation.

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, confirmed El-Rufai honoured the commission’s invitation but remained in custody as investigations progressed.

Federal Government prosecutors filed cybercrime charges against El-Rufai over alleged unlawful interception of National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu’s phone communications.

