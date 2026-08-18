Social media critic Verydarkman revealed he budgeted $50,000 (roughly N67m) from his personal funds to sponsor a young Nigerian inventor known as Darlyton for schooling in China

Darlyton Darlyton , who built robots and machines including a washing machine, caught Verydarkman's attention on Instagram in December before being brought to Abuja

After a month of processing, Darlyton finally received his Chinese visa and is expected to resume school in September 2026

Martin Vincent Otse, the Nigerian social media critic popularly known as Verydarkman, announced in August 2026 that he had secured a Chinese visa for a young inventor he discovered online, committing $50,000 of his personal funds to sponsor the boy's education abroad.

The young man, known online as Darlyton Ovwighosuotu, first caught Verydarkman's eye on 18 December when the critic came across his Instagram page.

Verydarkman sponsors 18-year-old boy to study in China and shares how they met. Photo: @verydarkblackman

Source: Getty Images

Darlyton had been building robots, washing machines, and other inventions using his own creativity, with little formal support. Verydarkman said he immediately decided he was not going to allow the boy's talent to go unnoticed.

How Verydarkman funded sponsorship

In an Instagram video, Verydarkman made clear that the money came entirely from his own pocket, not from any NGO or third party.

He said:

"I budgeted my own business, my own money, fifty thousand dollars, not NGO money, my own money that somebody gifted me."

He added that his own mother still lives in a rented apartment, and that none of his siblings attended university or travelled abroad before him, underlining how significant the financial commitment was given his own background.

Darlyton had been staying with Verydarkman for a month while the visa was being processed. The wait ended when the young inventor returned with a Chinese visa in hand. He is now expected to begin school in September 2026, and Verydarkman said he plans to personally take Darlyton to China if possible.

What Verydarkman expects in return

Verydarkman also revealed that a formal agreement would be drawn up with Darlyton, though its terms were far from transactional.

He explained:

"We don't want anything from Darlyton in the future. What we want from Darlington is what we are doing for him now, he will also do for some persons when we point them out."

The critic added that if he encountered another talented young Nigerian tomorrow, he would find the money and do the same again, framing the gesture as part of a broader belief in grassroots impact.

Watch Instagram video here.

Nigerians react to Verydarkman's gesture

The video drew an outpouring of support from followers online.

@chinaboirolly said:

"Ratel is just like another door of blessing, PRESIDO YOU TOO MUCH"

@tobore_01 said:

"Wow, God Bless you sir, what you did is selfless at its peak"

@comediankoboko said:

"I'm a proud ratel, who are you."

VDM drags Wunmi over Mohbad's death

Legit.ng had reported that controversial activist Verydarkman had shared fresh insights into the ongoing investigation surrounding the death of Nigerian singer Mohbad.

The activist revealed that he had interviewed Primeboy, a close friend of the late singer, as part of his personal efforts to uncover more details about the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

Verydarkman had previously announced his decision to conduct an independent investigation into the case, citing concerns over the way the matter has been handled.

Source: Legit.ng