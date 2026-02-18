Throwback Video Shows Atiku Narrating How His Father Was Jailed
- Atiku Abubakar recalled his father's rejection of Western education in a resurfaced video interview
- Atiku's father's resistance led to legal consequences and imprisonment over Atiku's schooling
- The former Nigerian vice-president has a long history of political aspirations and multiple presidential election bids
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - An old video has resurfaced showing former Vice President (VP) Atiku Abubakar recalling how his late father, Garba, was jailed for refusing to let him attend school in his hometown of Jada, Adamawa State.
The presidential hopeful made the startling revelation in a video interview reviewed by Legit.ng on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.
Throwback: Atiku recalls father’s imprisonment
Atiku reminisced:
“He was really outrightly against Western education. When they were attempting to enrol me into school in Nigeria, he was vehemently against it.
"So, Daddy Imade like gossip?" Davido’s comment on Tonto Dikeh, Churchill’s family photo sparks buzz online
“He smuggled me across to the neighbouring country of Cameroon. He found that they were doing the same thing. Smuggled me back and left me with my grandmother.
“So it was when I was in hiding in my grandmother's room that I was brought out, by my uncle, my paternal uncle, elder brother to my mother, and then enrolled him to school. And by the time I visited him when I was just in primary two, he would not let me come back.
"They had to deploy the local authority police to come get me and him too, back to school. And then I was sent back to school, and then he was tried in the local court, and then he was convicted and sentenced to prison. A fine of ten shillings in those days. He didn't have the money, so my grandmother paid, and he went back to the village. And I never saw him until he died.”
The X video can be watched below:
Ex-VP Atiku Abubakar's profile
Legit.ng reports that Atiku is a politician and businessman who served as the vice president of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007 during the presidency of Olusegun Obasanjo. He ran for the office of governor of Adamawa State in 1990 and 1996 unsuccessfully, but won in 1998.
Ex-convict who identified as Nigerian singer Jay Splash seeks work as pure water hawker, sparks buzz
Before he was sworn in, he was selected as running mate to former military leader, Obasanjo, during the 1999 presidential election and was re-elected in 2003.
Atiku ran unsuccessfully for president of Nigeria six times, in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023.
Read more on Atiku Abubakar:
- Cleric releases 2026 prophecies, seeks prayers for Atiku, VeryDarkMan as full message emerges
- 2027 election: Peter Obi predicted to align with Tinubu, "he will never agree to work with the coalition"
- Atiku clarifies encounter with APC’s Yari in Abuja as ex-VP sets sights on sacking Tinubu
Atiku urged to quit politics
Legit.ng earlier reported that Muhammed Basil, a member of the House of Representatives from Adamawa State, urged Atiku to withdraw from partisan politics and assume the role of an elder statesman.
Basil, who represents Jada/Ganye/Toungo/Mayo-Belwa federal constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the call as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 elections.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.