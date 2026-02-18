Atiku Abubakar recalled his father's rejection of Western education in a resurfaced video interview

FCT, Abuja - An old video has resurfaced showing former Vice President (VP) Atiku Abubakar recalling how his late father, Garba, was jailed for refusing to let him attend school in his hometown of Jada, Adamawa State.

The presidential hopeful made the startling revelation in a video interview reviewed by Legit.ng on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

Atiku Abubakar shares a personal story in a throwback video, recounting how his father was once jailed. Photo credit: @atiku

Throwback: Atiku recalls father’s imprisonment

Atiku reminisced:

“He was really outrightly against Western education. When they were attempting to enrol me into school in Nigeria, he was vehemently against it.

“He smuggled me across to the neighbouring country of Cameroon. He found that they were doing the same thing. Smuggled me back and left me with my grandmother.

“So it was when I was in hiding in my grandmother's room that I was brought out, by my uncle, my paternal uncle, elder brother to my mother, and then enrolled him to school. And by the time I visited him when I was just in primary two, he would not let me come back.

"They had to deploy the local authority police to come get me and him too, back to school. And then I was sent back to school, and then he was tried in the local court, and then he was convicted and sentenced to prison. A fine of ten shillings in those days. He didn't have the money, so my grandmother paid, and he went back to the village. And I never saw him until he died.”

Atiku Abubakar continues to pursue the Nigerian presidency despite previous unsuccessful bids. Photo credit: @atiku

Ex-VP Atiku Abubakar's profile

Legit.ng reports that Atiku is a politician and businessman who served as the vice president of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007 during the presidency of Olusegun Obasanjo. He ran for the office of governor of Adamawa State in 1990 and 1996 unsuccessfully, but won in 1998.

Before he was sworn in, he was selected as running mate to former military leader, Obasanjo, during the 1999 presidential election and was re-elected in 2003.

Atiku ran unsuccessfully for president of Nigeria six times, in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023.

Atiku urged to quit politics

Legit.ng earlier reported that Muhammed Basil, a member of the House of Representatives from Adamawa State, urged Atiku to withdraw from partisan politics and assume the role of an elder statesman.

Basil, who represents Jada/Ganye/Toungo/Mayo-Belwa federal constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the call as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 elections.

