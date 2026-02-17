President Bola Tinubu's recent state visit to Adamawa has been trailed by naira abuse allegation online

A viral video captured the moment a woman sprayed naira on the president's praise singer, Rarara, during a live performance

The video has since sparked reactions, with many Nigerians calling on anti-graft body EFCC to take action

A video showing naira notes being sprayed on popular singer Dauda Kahutu Rarara, popularly known as Rarara, during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s official visit to Adamawa state has triggered reactions on social media.

Tinubu was in Adamawa on Monday, February 16, for a one-day working visit where he commissioned projects and commended Governor Umaru Fintiri.

Singer Rarara performs during President Tinubu's state visit to Adamawa.

However, attention quickly shifted from the official engagement to a viral video showing a woman dressed in an All Progressives Congress-branded outfit stepping forward from the spectators’ section to spray N1,000 notes on Rarara as he performed his popular song, “Omo Ologo,” in the president’s presence.

Nigerians call on EFCC to take action

The video, which has circulated on social media, ignited debate, with many Nigerians questioning the reason for spraying money at an official event amid the intensified enforcement against naira abuse.

Many called on the country's anti-graft body, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to swing into action.

Money spraying, stepping on, or using naira notes as props at celebrations is prohibited under Nigerian law. Section 21 of the CBN Act makes such acts illegal, with violators subject to legal penalties.

The Central Bank of Nigeria had also enforced the Clean Note Policy, seeking to maintain the integrity and circulation quality of the naira while discouraging practices that reduce its lifespan.

Nigerians call on EFCC as woman sprays Naira notes during President Tinubu's state's visit.

Recall that crossdresser Bobrisky was sentenced to prison for naira abuse in 2024.

The viral video showing the moment a woman sprayed naira on Rarara in Adamawa is below:

Reactions trailed Rarara's video

antisocial_social_butterfly commented:

"The Ankara is her shield against EFCC arrest."

chinenye_emmaculate commented:

"I thought EFCC was arresting people who spray the naira note on the ground????"

bankslomo commented:

"Country of double standard, the rich and the poor have diff laws that apply to them."

chinedudaniel__ commented:

Arrest her please!!! I no even wan hear anything 😤

pretty_ada01 said:

"I hope EFCC has seen this and has swung into action already."

DonLove07 wrote:

"They don't respect the law themselves. The law only affects the poor and their opponents. Animals in human skin people."

marveledbygt wrote:

"Openly spraying naira in front of the administration that banned it and have prosecuted people for it… "

Singer Rarara turns against Buhari

Legit.ng recalls reporting that singer Rarara surprisingly spoke against President Muhammadu Buhari when he was alive.

Rarara in a song condemned the shortcomings of the former president's administration and the sufferings faced by many Nigerians across the country.

It was gathered that the singer had criticised Buhari for failing in his promise to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng