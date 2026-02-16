Nigeria pledged strong support for the revitalised peace agreement in South Sudan, urging swift action to end the conflict

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, called for the immediate release of Riek Machar and other opposition figures

African leaders, led by South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, reaffirmed their commitment to lasting peace during the C-5 Plus Summit in Addis Ababa

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu pledged Nigeria’s full support for the swift implementation of the revitalised agreement aimed at resolving the conflict in South Sudan.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu made the statement on Sunday during the African Union (AU) High-Level Adhoc Committee for South Sudan, known as the C-5 Plus Summit, chaired by South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He urged the South Sudanese government to release First Vice President Riek Machar and other detained opposition figures without conditions.

Tinubu said:

“We wish to specifically call on the government to consider the immediate and unconditional release from detention of the Vice President and other key opposition figures. It is also imperative to convene an all-inclusive South Sudan national dialogue and reconciliation forum.”

Nigeria’s commitment to peace and development

Tinubu emphasised Nigeria’s solidarity with other African nations in supporting South Sudan’s aspirations for peace and sustainable development. He stated that Nigeria would continue to accompany the Transitional Government of Unity in its efforts to achieve lasting stability.

He warned that South Sudan could not continue on its current trajectory, stressing that national unity and elite consensus were essential for progress. Tinubu also called on African leaders to encourage stakeholders in South Sudan to prioritise inclusive, peaceful, and transparent national elections as a way to build trust in the country’s leadership.

Regional partnership for democracy

Highlighting Nigeria’s role in promoting democratic values, Tinubu pointed to the recent launch of the Regional Partnership for Democracy in collaboration with development partners. He explained that the initiative was part of Nigeria’s contribution to resolving conflicts in South Sudan and across Africa.

He noted that insecurity and political tension in South Sudan were slowing progress on key transitional issues, including security sector reforms and constitution-drafting processes.

Ramaphosa commends African leaders’ efforts

In his opening remarks, President Cyril Ramaphosa praised African leaders for their determination to resolve the conflict. He welcomed the presence of President Salva Kiir at the summit, describing it as a sign of personal commitment to peace.

Ramaphosa urged all parties to recommit to the revitalised agreement, expressing concern over the slow pace of implementation eight years after its endorsement.

He also commended the United Nations, development partners, and other stakeholders for their contributions, saying the “C-5 Plus Summit demonstrates the commitment of leaders to finding a lasting solution in the interest of the people of South Sudan.

