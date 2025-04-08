South Sudan Announces It Will Allow Entry of a Man Deported from US After Visa Cancellation
- South Sudan announced it would allow the entry of a man deported from the US, aiming to defuse a diplomatic visa dispute
- The US recently revoked visas for all South Sudanese citizens, citing the country’s failure to accept deportees, including one misidentified as South Sudanese
- Tensions escalated as the US imposed further restrictions, while South Sudan expressed regret and committed to supporting the return of its verified nationals
South Sudan announced it would allow the entry of a man deported from the United States, marking a significant reversal aimed at easing a diplomatic visa dispute between the two nations.
The decision followed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s April 5 announcement to revoke visas for all South Sudanese, citing the country’s refusal to accept its repatriated citizens.
South Sudan’s foreign ministry clarified that the deported individual, initially misidentified as South Sudanese, was actually a Congolese national.
The man is expected to arrive in Juba as early as Wednesday, with authorities instructed to facilitate his entry.
US visa revocation sparks controversy
The US move to revoke visas for South Sudanese marked the first blanket measure targeting all passport holders from a specific country since President Donald Trump’s return to office in January. Rubio stated the action was a response to South Sudan’s failure to cooperate in accepting deported citizens.
Additionally, the US announced it would block South Sudanese citizens from entering at US ports of entry until full cooperation is achieved.
Diplomatic reactions and ongoing tensions
South Sudan’s foreign ministry expressed regret over the blanket visa revocation, attributing the issue to an isolated case of misrepresentation.
However, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau dismissed the explanation, criticising South Sudanese officials for questioning their embassy’s certification of the individual. Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth accused the US of exploiting the tense situation, as fears of renewed civil war loom over South Sudan.
About South Sudan
South Sudan, the world's youngest nation, gained independence from Sudan on 9 July 2011, following a historic referendum.
Located in East-Central Africa, its capital is Juba. The country is rich in oil reserves but has faced significant challenges, including political instability, poverty, and prolonged conflict, which culminated in a devastating civil war from 2013 to 2018.
South Sudan is home to diverse ethnic groups, with the Dinka and Nuer being the largest communities.
Despite ongoing struggles, including efforts to implement a fragile peace deal, South Sudan holds vast potential for economic growth and development, particularly in agriculture and natural resources.
