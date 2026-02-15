Breaking: ADC Suspends State Chairman, Gives Reason
- ADC in Ogun State suspends chairman Femi Soluade after a vote of no confidence
- Allegations against Soluade include involvement in disrupting Jimi Lawal's governorship declaration event
- The party appointed Prince Adedeji Abiodun as acting state chairman during the investigation
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Abeokuta, Ogun State - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun State has suspended its chairman, Femi Soluade, after unanimously passing a vote of no confidence in him.”
The ADC Publicity Secretary, Olumide Onabajo, said Soluade is suspended from office pending the outcome of investigations into allegations levelled against him.
Onabajo said Soluade was suspended over involvement in leading armed men to disrupt the governorship declaration of Jimi Lawal on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at the Intercontinental Hotel, Ibara, Abeokuta.
As reportedby The Punch, he made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, February 15, 2026.
“Such unruly conduct, if established after due investigation, is not only unbecoming of a party leader but also constitutes a serious breach of party discipline and a threat to public peace and safety.”
The ADC spokesperson announced the appointment of the deputy chairman, Prince Adedeji Abiodun, as acting state chairman.
He explained that Abiodun will lead the party pending the conclusion of the probe and further decisions by the party’s leadership.
“The State Executive Committee of our great party, at its duly convened meeting held on Sunday, February 15, 2026, at the party secretariat, deliberated extensively on the numerous allegations levelled against the State Chairman, Otunba Dr Femi Soluade.
“After exhaustive deliberations and careful consideration of the gravity of the issues presented, the State Executive Committee unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in him.”
He disclosed that all the local government chairmen present and members of the State Executive Committee duly signed the vote of no confidence.
The party also set up a disciplinary panel to investigate the allegations and submit its report to the State Executive Committee within 14 days.
ADC suspends south-south vice chairman
Recall that the ADC suspended its South-South National Vice Chairman, Dr. Usani Usani, over alleged anti-party activities and constitutional violations.
The Cross River state chapter of the party also criticised the appointment of Ms. Jackie Wayas, citing poor engagement and lack of consultation.
The Party leaders warned coalition members to complete registration or face exclusion from leadership roles.
ADC chairman in Nasarawa gets suspended
Legit.ng also reported that the ADC in Nasarawa State suspended its chairman, Godwin Alaku Williams, over alleged anti-party activities.
The party accused him of failing to recognise national leadership, blocking coalition members, and reporting party leaders to security agencies.
However, Alaku rejected the suspension, insisting it is invalid and that he remains the chairman until his tenure expires.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.