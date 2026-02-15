ADC in Ogun State suspends chairman Femi Soluade after a vote of no confidence

Allegations against Soluade include involvement in disrupting Jimi Lawal's governorship declaration event

The party appointed Prince Adedeji Abiodun as acting state chairman during the investigation

Abeokuta, Ogun State - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun State has suspended its chairman, Femi Soluade, after unanimously passing a vote of no confidence in him.”

The ADC Publicity Secretary, Olumide Onabajo, said Soluade is suspended from office pending the outcome of investigations into allegations levelled against him.

Onabajo said Soluade was suspended over involvement in leading armed men to disrupt the governorship declaration of Jimi Lawal on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at the Intercontinental Hotel, Ibara, Abeokuta.

As reportedby The Punch, he made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

“Such unruly conduct, if established after due investigation, is not only unbecoming of a party leader but also constitutes a serious breach of party discipline and a threat to public peace and safety.”

The ADC spokesperson announced the appointment of the deputy chairman, Prince Adedeji Abiodun, as acting state chairman.

He explained that Abiodun will lead the party pending the conclusion of the probe and further decisions by the party’s leadership.

“The State Executive Committee of our great party, at its duly convened meeting held on Sunday, February 15, 2026, at the party secretariat, deliberated extensively on the numerous allegations levelled against the State Chairman, Otunba Dr Femi Soluade.

“After exhaustive deliberations and careful consideration of the gravity of the issues presented, the State Executive Committee unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in him.”

He disclosed that all the local government chairmen present and members of the State Executive Committee duly signed the vote of no confidence.

The party also set up a disciplinary panel to investigate the allegations and submit its report to the State Executive Committee within 14 days.

ADC suspends south-south vice chairman

Recall that the ADC suspended its South-South National Vice Chairman, Dr. Usani Usani, over alleged anti-party activities and constitutional violations.

The Cross River state chapter of the party also criticised the appointment of Ms. Jackie Wayas, citing poor engagement and lack of consultation.

The Party leaders warned coalition members to complete registration or face exclusion from leadership roles.

