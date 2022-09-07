The African Democratic Congress Has appointed Dr Mani Ibrahim Ahmed as the new Board of Trustees chairman of the party

Ahmad, a former presidential candidate of the party in the 2015 general elections, comes into the position with a lot of political experience

The party, however, suspended Alhaji Ibrahim Manzo, former national vice chairman, northeast and 17 states chairmen of the ADC

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has appointed its former presidential candidate in the 2015 general elections, Dr Mani Ibrahim Ahmed, as the new Board of Trustees (BOT) chairman of the party.

The decision was arrived at during the emergency National Working Committee (NWC) and critical stakeholders’ meeting, held at the party's national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, September 6.

The ADC had earlier suspended its presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu. Photo credit: Dumebi Kachikwu

Source: UGC

The meeting was held following the suspension of Alhaji Ibrahim Manzo, former national vice chairman, northeast of the party.

In a statement seen by Legit.ng on Wednesday, September 7 and signed by the national chairman of the party, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu and the national secretary, Alhaji Said Baba Abdullahi, the ADC also suspended 17 states chairmen of the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The ADC said those suspended were engaged in anti-party activities, conducts and utterances aimed to bring the party into disrepute.

The ADC leaders further accused the party stalwarts of attempting to destabilize the party through undue negative publicity, and various other activities in contravention of Article 15 of the party constitution.

The affected party chairmen comprise Kingsley Temitope Oggah (Kogi), Kennedy Odion (Edo), Alhaji Auwal Abba Barde (Gombe), Leader Sampson (Rivers), Johnny Tovie Derek (Bayelsa), Elias Adikwu (Benue) and Ilesanmi Omolayo Joel (Ekiti) and Kabiru Hussaini (Jigawa).

Others are Patrick Ambut (Kaduna), and Barr. Emmanuel Dibia (Delta) Clement Ehigiator (FCT), Alhaji Musa Hassan (Niger), Alaka Godwin William (Nassarawa) Hon. Samuel Gyang (Plateau), Bala Suffiayanu (Kebbi), Alhaji Bello Isiyaku (Sokoto) and Muhammed Khala Jidda (Borno).

Stating that their replacements in their various states will be announced in due course, the ADC disclosed that Don Norman, former Abia state chairman has also been expelled from the party.

Urging all ADC executives at all levels to continue structuring the party for campaign take-off, the statement enjoined the party candidates not to be distracted by some chieftains, but to focus on the planning, contact and mobilization and structuring of their electioneering campaign.

The statement also invited all National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives) candidates to the party headquarters for the collection of their certificates of return on Monday, September 12.

2023: ADC suspends its presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the ADC suspended its presidential candidate Dumebi Kachikwu, from the party, accusing him of false, misguided and defamatory video he made and circulated, among other infractions.

This was revealed in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, September 3 and signed by the party's deputy national chairman (politics), Dr. Bamidele Ajadi.

The party said the decision was taken after an emergency NWC meeting held on Friday, September 2.

2023: ADC grants Ralph Nwosu's NWC one-year tenure extension

Earlier, the ADC's NWC got a one year tenure extension due to the upcoming 2023 elections.

The tenure of all the committee members had ended on Sunday, August 21, but they are now poised to continue in their various roles.

Responding to the gesture, the ADC national chairman, Ralph Nwosu, promised to work harder to ensure the party delivers on its mandate in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng