FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Abubakar Kyari, minister of agriculture and food security, on his emergence as the new chairperson of the Governing Council of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

This is according to a statement on Tuesday evening, February 10, by Bayo Onanuga, one of the presidential spokespersons, obtained by Legit.ng.

Senator Kyari was unanimously elected to head the 49th governing council of IFAD, the international body's supreme decision-making authority.

President Tinubu remarked:

"The election of the Agriculture and Food Security minister is a confidence vote in his capacity and the reforms he spearheads in Nigeria's agriculture and food security value chain.

"I have confidence that Senator Kyari will give IFAD the right leadership and deepen its relevance and impact, especially at a time of global food security crises."

The statement said President Tinubu wished Kyari a successful, impactful tenure as he takes the reins."

