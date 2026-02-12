Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai's lawyers have condemned the alleged arrest attempt by DSS upon his return to Nigeria

The Legal team argued that demands for El-Rufai's immediate attendance by the EFCC were impractical and legally unfair

Public reactions emphasised the need for due process and accountability in political leadership on the matter at hand

The lawyers to Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, have condemned the alleged attempt to arrest the former Kaduna governor by security operatives on his arrival in the country on Thursday, February 12.

Ubong Esop Akpan of The Chambers of Ubong Akpan signed the comment in a statement on Thursday. The legal team alleged that the former governor was accosted by men of the Department of State Services (DSS) soon after he disembarked from Egypt Air flight MS 877 from Cairo.

DSS moves to arrest El-Rufai

The lawyer explained that the secret police approached the former governor without any arrest warrant or formal invitation being prevented.

According to the statement, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had sent an invitation to the residence of the former governor when he was outside the country. However, the lawyer maintained that it was impractical and illogical to demand the immediate attendance of El-Rufai to respond to allegations against him.

The legal team argued that the approach was not reasonable, claiming it had no "legal fairness" and did not take logistical realities into consideration. The team said it has informed the anti-graft agency on behalf of the former governor since December 2025 that El-Rufai will honour the invitation as soon as he returns to the country.

According to the law firm, the EFCC has been informed that the chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) would appear at its office on Monday, February 16.

Nigerians react to move to arrest El-Rufai

The statement, which was shared by the former governor on his Facebook page, has started generating comments from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Abdulazeez Tijjani called for due process:

"I have read this statement, but I am not supporting or taking sides on this matter. My position is that all parties should allow the law to take its full course. If there are allegations, due process should apply fairly and transparently, without drama or politicisation."

Dan Driver Jaafar wrote:

"This situation should teach every leader a lesson. Authority is temporary. When you are in power, treat people with justice and mercy, because tomorrow may not be yours. Many Nigerians remember how firm and controversial El-Rufai’s administration was. Today’s events remind us that leadership is a trust, and accountability can come at any time.u never saw anything."

Onye Nzofuta Ebonyi said it is about politics:

"To arrest the man who will arrest situations towards the 2027 election."

Nelson Nickson commented:

"Power is transient. Do to others what you will want them do to you. This is a clear example of the above statement."

El-Rufai speaks on Buhari's biography

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has criticised the book ’From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari’, a biography of the late President Buhari.

El-Rufai, in a statement, criticised the loyalty of those who attended the book launch as well as the venue, which was the presidential villa.

The former governor then called on Nigerians to allow the former president, considering the fact that he was no longer alive, to respond to claims and allegations.

