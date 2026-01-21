Abubakar Malami has denied allegations of arms found at his residence in Kebbi State

Malami called for an end to media trial and unverified claims surrounding his name

The former justice minister refuted links to terrorism and emphasised the need for due process

Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State - Abubakar Malami (SAN), a former attorney-general of the federation (AGF), has refuted reports that arms and ammunition were found in his residence in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 21, signed by Mohammed Bello Doka, his special assistant on media, and obtained by Legit.ng, Malami demanded an end to what he called “a media trial”.

Abubakar Malami (SAN) responds to alleged arms discovery at his Kebbi residence amid EFCC's probe.

Malami speaks on Kebbi arms probe

He said via a Facebook post:

“The Office of Abubakar Malami, SAN, issues this statement to address the persistent media trial and the circulation of unverified claims being presented as facts in recent reports concerning his person.

“Abubakar Malami, SAN, has not been convicted of any offence. However, sections of the media continue to portray allegations, investigations and speculation as proof of guilt, in clear violation of the presumption of innocence and due process guaranteed by the Constitution.

“We categorically reject claims that any cache of arms or ammunition was discovered in any residence linked to Abubakar Malami, SAN. These claims are false, unsubstantiated and unsupported by any official record, judicial document or lawful disclosure. No such discovery has been formally communicated to his family or legal representatives.”

'I am not involved in terrorism' - Malami

Furthermore, the former justice minister denied allegations or insinuations linking him to terrorism, terrorism financing or related activities.

He said:

"Such claims have been advanced without naming a single individual, organisation, transaction, date or piece of verifiable evidence, rendering them speculative and irresponsible."

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain also bemoaned the alleged "political undertones now surrounding" his ordeal with Nigerian law enforcement agencies.

The Kebbi State governorship aspirant in the coming 2027 election concluded:

"We call on the media to halt the trial by headlines, clearly distinguish allegations from facts, and allow lawful processes to proceed without prejudice."

Malami rearrested in Abuja

On Monday, January 19, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested Malami shortly after his release from prison in Abuja.

He was arrested for a new probe over arms allegedly found at his Birnin-Kebbi residence in December 2025. However, he has denied possessing any weapons.

Abubakar Malami exits Kuje Correctional Centre under DSS supervision over pending EFCC money laundering charges.

DSS operatives arrested the 58-year-old as he was exiting the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, where he had been held since December 30, 2025, over pending N8.7 billion money laundering charges filed against him, his wife and son by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Malami, released from the Kuje prison after meeting the bail conditions set by the Federal High Court in Abuja regarding the money laundering case, was seen in a viral video being accompanied at what was believed to be the front of the prison facility towards a parked black pickup truck.

