Hon Yekini Nabena warns APC against ceding party structures to governors before upcoming congresses

Nabena stresses the importance of involving the masses in the 2027 elections to avoid resentment

He urges President Tinubu to intervene in nomination processes to prevent an internal crisis within the APC

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Yekini Nabena, has warned Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda-led National Working Committee (NWC) against ceding all the structures to incumbent governors ahead of the nationwide congresses.

Nabena said ceding all the structures to the governors would only breed resentment, deprive real party men and women, and chase away the few remaining masses.

Nabena warns Yilwatda’s NWC against ceding structures to governors ahead of APC national congresses. Photo credit: Hon Yekini Nabena

Source: UGC

The APC chieftain warned that "the 2027 general elections are about the masses against the few people in the corridors of power, hence the masses must be carried along."

He made this known in a statement issued in Abuja and made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

The Bayelsa state APC chieftain said, based on what happens and the information gathered from the APC national secretariat, the NWC plans to hand over the structures to the Governors in each state.

According to Nabena, the APC leaders still have time to quickly correct the ongoing mistakes and ensure a free and fair congresses nationwide.

"We will not be surprised if this prediction comes true because the National Chairman himself and more than half of the entire NWC didn't go through the election. They were appointed. So, what do you expect?"

Nabena urged the NWC to do the right thing at all levels by selling nomination forms to all those who want to contest to avoid litigation and friction from all the states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

"The report we are getting is that all the nomination forms are being delivered to the Governors, who will eventually determine who becomes what by selection. This will not end well. In fact, it will be the beginning of an internal crisis which may lead to implosion."

Nabena urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene before the commencement of the exercise nationwide.

He lamented that the APC, from having 40 million registered members, is struggling to get 10 million in the ongoing electronic registration.

"So, my appeal to the NWC is that they should not chase away the remaining masses we have in the party."

APC asks former national chairman to pay N150m debt

APC demanded N150 million from former national chairman John Odigie-Oyegun for alleged debts accrued during his tenure.

Odigie-Oyegun's departure to ADC has intensified opposition against the APC and President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

The ADC chieftain alleged that the APC's intimidation and violence emerged as a response to growing ADC influence in Edo state.

Rivers crisis: APC chairman makes fresh position

Legit.ng also reported that Yilwatda distanced the APC from the Wike-Fubara conflict over the political crisis in Rivers.

This came as Rivers lawmakers switched allegiance to the APC, and Fubara counters impeachment threats amidst party dynamics.

Public reactions from Nigerians highlight political tensions and strategic moves ahead of Nigeria's 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng