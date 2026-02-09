President Bola Tinubu has announced increased federal allocations for states and local governments to enhance services

The president emphasised grassroots development as key to tackling insecurity and national crises amid the Supreme Court ruling on local government autonomy

Nigerians have expressed scepticism over local governments' utilisation of the funds and compliance issues at the grassroots level

President Bola Tinubu has said that states and local governments now receive increased federal allocations, adding that the move made it easy for sub-governments to pay salaries, carry out infrastructure projects and deliver social services.

The president made the revelation while speaking at the second edition of the National Economic Conference in Abuja on Monday, February 9. The event was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima and the governors of the 36 states of the federation.

President Bola Tinubu says state and local governments get more federal allocations Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

His statement reads in part:

"State and local governments now receive increased and more predictable federal allocations, improving their capacity to pay salaries, fund infrastructure, and deliver social services."

The president further addressed the issue of insecurity, stating that the consistent challenges made many of the country's leaders have sleepless nights. He maintained that taking development to the grassroots is the lasting solution to the numerous crises in the country, while expressing the confidence that the country will defeat terrorism, banditry and other in

This came barely two months after the president called on the 36 governors of the federation to hand over the allocations of the local government to the councils, in compliance with the judgment of the Supreme Court. The president maintained that the local government areas would not have autonomy if they did not get the funds as directed by the Supreme Court.

Nigerians react as Tinubu speaks on LG allocations

The president's comment has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Olawale said the local governments are not utilising the allocation:

"The local government are not doing anything. EFCC need to start probing some. Some are sharing the money among themselves. Check the road that connects Cele underbridge to Ikotun. The road is terrible."

Duke of 042 called for the monitoring of the local government funds:

"Hope he has visited those local governments he’s sending money to, to see what they are doing with it?"

Bolaji prayed for President Tinubu:

"God bless Tinubu. Obi couldn’t even conduct the LG election in 8 years as the Governor of the Erosion capital of the world!"

Uzor Chukwu criticised the payment of the local government allocation to state accounts:

"The money that you are paying to the state governors in contravention of the Supreme Court’s ruling! Tinubu is an outlaw."

Francis said that the allocation is not reflected at the grassroots:

"We no dey see the increased allocation or social services rendered at the local levels."

See the video of Tinubu's speech here:

Tinubu threatens governors over LG autonomy

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has threatened to invoke the power of the executive order of the presidency in granting financial autonomy to local governments in Nigeria.

The president issued the threat while speaking at the 15th APC NEC meeting at the state house in Abuja on Friday, December 19.

President Tinubu called on the governors to implement local government autonomy while telling them what he would do if they failed to do so.

Source: Legit.ng