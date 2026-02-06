APC has demanded N150 million from former national chairman John Odigie-Oyegun for alleged debts accrued during his tenure

Odigie-Oyegun's departure to ADC has intensified opposition against the APC and President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections

The ADC chieftain alleged that the APC's intimidation and violence emerged as a response to growing ADC influence in Edo state

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo has stirred a dramatic moment after asking the former national chairman of the party and a former governor of the state, John Odigie-Oyegun, to pay N150 million debt.

According to the APC, the money constituted outstanding loans and Odigie-Oyegun's accumulated membership dues. The APC alleged that the liabilities were incurred when Odigie-Oyegun was the national chairman and a member of the party.

APC asks former national chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, to pay N150m debt, after joining ADC Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Former APC national chair dumps APC

Recall that Odigie-Oyegun, who was the APC national chairman between 2014 and 2018, recently dumped the ruling party for the African Democratic Congress (ADC). He was part of the opposition coalition movement seeking to sack the APC and President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

Since he dumped the APC for the ADC, Odigie-Oyegun has become a voice against the ruling party and President Tinubu's administration. He has been active in the opposition mobilisation ahead of the next general poll.

The Cable reported that Jarrett Tenebe, the APC chairman in Edo state, explained that the party had made several formal demands for the former governor's settlement of the alleged debts, but there was no result. Tenebe made the claim in a statement on Thursday, February 5.

Tenebe explained that the liabilities included loans allegedly advanced to the tenure of Odigie-Oyegun as the national chairman of the APC and his accumulated membership dues.

He stressed that it became necessary to make the demand publicly because the former APC national chairman had refused to honour his obligation.

Oyegun reacts to allegations of owing APC

Reacting to the allegation, the leader of the coalition movement described the allegation as baseless and politically motivated. He argued that the demand showed that the APC has realised that it has a problem with the advent of the ADC.

He alleged that the APC was reacting to the growing influence of the ADC with hostility rather than coming out with constructive criticism.

The former governor also alleged that the APC was dragging Edo state into disrepute through intimidation and violence.

Recall that the coalition, which was started by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, adopted the ADC as its political platform in the bid to sack President Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 election. Since its adoption, the ADC and its members have been critics of the current administration. The ADC comprises many opposition leaders, including former governors, ex-ministers, and several political bigwigs in the country.

John Odigie-Oyegun dumps APC for ADC Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

APC chairman speaks on Wike vs Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that APC national chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, distances the party from Wike-Fubara conflict over political crisis in Rivers.

This came as Rivers lawmakers switched allegiance to the APC, and Fubara counters impeachment threats amidst party dynamics.

Public reactions from Nigerians highlight political tensions and strategic moves ahead of Nigeria's 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng