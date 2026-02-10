Mallam Nasir El-Rufai blames Senate President Godswill Akpabio for hindering the electronic transmission of election results

Former Kaduna State governor claims opposition aims to maintain election manipulation at collation centres

El-Rufai accuses President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration of fearing credible election processes

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, said Senate President Godswill Akpabio is the real problem against real-time electronic transmission of election results.

El-Rufai said the senators are the problem in the ongoing amendment of the Electoral Act.

The chieftain of the coalition-led African Democratic Congress (ADC) stated this during an interview on Trust TV’s 30 Minutes on Monday, February 9, 2026.

The former governor accused Akpabio of deliberately frustrating the inclusion of real-time electronic transmission of election results.

He alleged that most senators support the provision already passed by the House of Representatives,

“Let us be clear, it is not the senators that are the problem. Akpabio is the problem.”

The ADC chieftain claimed that opposition to real-time transmission was designed to preserve manipulation at collation centres.

According to El-Rufai, the collation centres are “the real hub of election rigging”.

He said the refusal to allow mandatory electronic transmission benefits the sitting government.

El-Rufai said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is afraid of credible elections.

The former APC chieftain also addressed concerns over possible presidential refusal to assent to the bill.

He called on the National Assembly to be prepared to override a veto if necessary.

“If the president withholds assent, it will come back to the National Assembly, and they will override it with two-thirds. This is about their own political survival and the survival of democracy.”

