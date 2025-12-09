Nigeria’s First Lady Remi Tinubu and former First Lady Patience Jonathan trended online following an encounter at a public event

A short clip from the gathering surfaced on social media, showing Remi Tinubu addressing Patience Jonathan in a manner that many viewers described as disrespectful

This incident comes shortly after Remi drew attention online for stopping Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke from singing at the Ooni of Ife’s event

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has faced criticism from Nigerians following the release of a new video online.

The widely popular video shows Remi Tinubu addressing dignitaries, including former First Lady Patience Jonathan, at a public function.

Remi Tinubu sparks debate with the way she addressed Patience Jonathan on stage. Credit: @remitinubu, @patiencejohnatan

Source: Instagram

This comes shortly after Remi Tinubu generated outrage online for preventing Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke from performing at the 10th coronation anniversary of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (CFR).

The celebration, which took place at the Oduduwa Hall in Ile-Ife, Osun State, also included her installation as the Yeye Asiwaju of Ile Oodua. In a viral video posted by Warri Sentinel on X (previously Twitter), the First Lady was seen greeting notable figures seated at the high table.

However, when she reached former First Lady Patience Jonathan, she switched to pidgin English and publicly stated that she neither smiled nor responded to her greeting.

Patience Jonathan noticed the situation and quickly replied with a greeting to Remi Tinubu, after which the atmosphere seemed to calm down.

Remi Tinubu could be heard saying, “Mama P, I thank you oh. You no smile? Mama P, I am greeting you, eh? Thank you very much for being there.”

See the video below:

Remi Tinubu incurs backlash

Many social media users, however, were not pleased with the conversation and rushed to the comments section to attack the First Lady for her statements.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

shades_of_grains said:

"Thug!! Mushin market girl!!"

flora_eyo said:

"Her Excellency Remi has no decorum and the office of the First Lady doesn’t suit her. She’s downright rude and classless. What is Mama P I am greeting you??. When she leaves office too, they will throw greetings at her like that too at events. “Mama R I am greeting you o."

adorned_damsel sai

"Loud, uncouth and obnoxious."

zoeyd1st said:

"Classless at its finest…"

mrskhunby

"Very rude woman ‘mama p I’m greeting you ‘ Classless🤮🤮🤮."

sohigh_xy_on_gold said:

"This woman na just female version of MC Oluomo😢."

suenmzy said:

"She is excessively impolite. It would be highly undesirable. A lady of education, yet unruly."

l.tobiloba

"Her lengthy, unproductive speech contrasts with the tight timeframe she imposed on the sitting elected governor. Perhaps she should tend to less public affairs, and focus on her backyard garden 🪴 🪏."

vheeny_ said:

"Her impolitenes are very unnecessary."

mayor_jo said:

"Agboro go everly b Agboro even if e wear king's crown for head."

awhotu said:

"Which kind market woman greeting be this ????"

olufunkegold said:

"Very disrespectful individual."

erifeoluwa_simi said:

"I can’t imagine how she would be behind closed doors."

lady_jane_sonny said:

"Na this lady dey control everything for that our country, Tinubu just dey there."

alollee_pop said:

"Some people are better when they dont talk. Same as her son abi na her step son😂."

Remi Tinubu's words to Patience Jonathan ignite storm of reactions online. Credit: @remitinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu’s wife raises N20bn for National Library

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Oluremi gave a fresh update on donations for the National Library project in Abuja.

Mrs Tinubu said over N20 billion has been raised from donations for the project, which is under the Ministry of Education.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu’s wife asked Nigerians to fund the completion of the National Library with her birthday gift.

Source: Legit.ng