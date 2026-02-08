Nyesom Wike commissions Majority FM 89.5 in Port Harcourt amid 2027 election preparations

The radio station aims to spread political messages across Rivers State's diverse units

Wike emphasizes readiness for political mobilization ahead of Bola Tinubu's re-election campaign

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has unveiled a new radio station, Majority FM 89.5, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Wike commissioned the radio station, which is located within the office of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in Port Harcourt, on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

The radio state commissioning comes amid growing political mobilisation ahead of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, shared a video of the radio station via his X handle, @OlayinkaLere.

Wike was seen inspecting the newly launched facility, moving through the studio, and interacting with staff.

Olayinka wrote:

“Rivers State Renewed Hope Ambassadors don get Radio Station on top Tinubu’s matter.

“It is Majority FM 89.5. Located right inside the Renewed Hope Ambassadors' office in Port Harcourt, which the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, just commissioned.”

The former Rivers state governor said the radio station would serve as a platform to disseminate political messages across the pil-rich state.

“This will take messages from all over the 6,866 units of River State. We are ready for this job. We are ready for 2027.”

Nigerians react as Wike unveils radio station

@yemiyyz

Looking at Wike's preparation for 2027, you would think he's the contesting for president. He's putting in the shift!!

@NtigorokuAtarhe

After election, what happens to the radio station? There's no other lucrative business in Nigeria other than being a political tout, houseman/Boy, just to get daily . At your age, you can't boost of being an employer of labour but just mere boy boy life.

@OlanusiAkin

Wike is frustrated. He is trying hard to prove a point that Fubara is irrelevant in Rivers state politics but he has failed already. Let the campaign start and you will see how Fubara will mobilise the real sons and daughters of Rivers state for 2027 elections.

@OkohPaul18

Why not campaign with you achievements. Remember you said if after 4 years we don’t have constant electricity we should not vote again for you.

Tinubu: Drama as Wike Lists Those Behind Him

Recall that Wike claimed he needs no governor's support to mobilise for President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Wike, while speaking in Port Harcourt on Saturday, February 7, bragged of the backing from assembly members and local government chairmen in Rivers State.

Public reactions highlighted Wike's influence and the divide in support between him and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers.

APC chairman gives update on Rivers crisis

Legit.ng also reported that APC national leader, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, said the party is negotiating with Rivers lawmakers amid impeachment attempts against the governor.

Recall that the lawmakers switched allegiance from PDP to APC, complicating Siminalayi Fubara's political landscape and safeguarding his position.

Professor Yilwatda gave insight into the APC's unique mechanisms for resolving internal leadership disputes, stirring mixed reactions on social media.

