Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, has claimed he needs no governor's support to mobilise for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election

Wike, while speaking in Port Harcourt on Saturday, February 7, bragged of the backing from assembly members and local government chairmen in Rivers State

Public reactions highlighted Wike's influence and the divide in support between him and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has said he did not need any governor to mobilise for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election. A statement that served as a subtle jibe at Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who has been at loggerheads with the minister months after his inauguration.

The minister made the comment while speaking at the commissioning of the Rivers State Renewed Hope Ambassadors Headquarters, which has a situation room, Majority FM 89.5, operational buses and office facilities.

Those supporting Wike in Rivers

In a trending video of the minister speaking at the event, Wike said he did not need the support of the governor in mobilising for President Tinubu in the state, considering the fact that he has the support of the national and state house of assembly members, the local government chairmen and Senators.

The minister also bragged that the chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party in the state are also supporting him.

Nigerians react as Wike speaks on influence

Wike's comment has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Masterpiece commented on Wike's influence:

"I've always said it here that Wike remains the most influential politician not just in Rivers' state, but in the entire South-South region. Wike has spent about 26 years serving the country, and he built his entire political career from the grassroots into becoming one of the most influencial politician in Rivers State as a political science student. He has raised structures in Rivers State, built alliances both in the state House of Assembly, the Senate and local government Areas. Fubara anywhere shouldn't think of trying to fight Wike's influence in Rivers' state."

Ejo Onyishi said they are not as populated as Fubara's supporters in the state:

"How many are they compared to the majority of Rivers people that are solidly behind Gov Sim Fubara. Wike and his group will never win any free and fair election in Rivers State as of today."

Bazz criticised the country's leadership:

"So both PDP and APC are mobilising for Tinubu in River State. Wow! Nigeria continues to decay. The politicians continue to perpetuate their capture of the state."

Edoka Cletus C B said the people will determine the winner of the election:

"Having senators, assembly members, chairmen, and party big men doesn’t equal having the people. Those are power brokers, not voters. Elections aren’t won by titles; they’re won by millions of ordinary Nigerians who feel the hardship daily."

