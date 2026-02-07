Hon. Philip Agbese has cited the APC's loyalty and performance in re-electing Comrade Austin Agada and his executive committee

Agbese attributed the APC's 2023 election success in Benue to Agada's tireless mobilisation efforts despite the challenges faced in the state

The deputy spokesman of the House of Representatives also spoke on why lawmakers from Benue, not Governor Alia, are President Tinubu's saving grace in the state

Abuja, FCT - Hon. Philip Agbese, the member representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, has explained the decision by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue state to adopt Comrade Austin Agada and the entire executive committee, from state down to local government and ward levels, for a second term.

Agbese spoke at a wedding reception organised by the Benue APC family in honour of Engr. Gideon Unazi, his personal assistant.

How APC rewards loyalty - Agbese

The deputy spokesman of the 10th House of Representatives emphasised that the move is rooted in the principle of rewarding loyalty, hard work, and proven performance.

The event, held in Abuja, had in attendance party faithful, including Hon. Terser Ugbor, member representing Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency, and other notable dignitaries who came to celebrate Hon. Agbese's personal assistant.

"In the APC, we have adopted Comrade Agada and all the excos from the state to the LG and ward levels because our leader, Senator George Akume, believes in rewarding hard work and merit," Agbese stated.

"We recognise those who have put in the effort and delivered results for the party and our people."

He highlighted Agada's pivotal role in the party's successes during the 2023 general elections.

"It was Austin Agada who led the party to victory in 2023, mobilising tirelessly across the state despite all odds," Agbese said.

"He didn't just talk the talk, he walked the walk, and the results spoke for themselves. That's why we stand firmly behind him and the team he leads."

Looking ahead to future elections, the lawmaker stressed the need for continuity to build on past gains.

"Because we all want the victory of President Bola Tinubu to be double of what we got last time in Benue, we have resolved that the state exco led by Comrade Austin Agada should be allowed to lead the party to victory once again," he declared.

"Continuity brings stability, experience brings better strategy, and merit brings trust from the grassroots."

We are championing Akume's philosophy - Agbese

Agbese described the adoption as a deliberate choice aligned with the values championed by Senator Akume.

"Senator Akume has always taught us that loyalty and performance should never go unrewarded," he added.

"This decision is his philosophy in action, rewarding those who have served selflessly and positioning the party for even greater success in the days ahead."

"Senator George Akume remains the undisputed leader of our great party in Benue. His vision, wisdom, and commitment have kept the APC strong and relevant, guiding us through challenges and steering us towards progress."

Benue lawmakers are Tinubu's saving grace - Agbese

When asked about the administration of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, Agbese was direct.

"We have gone past Governor Alia's issue with the Benue people. His ineptitude and lack of performance have been a source of serious concern to the Benue people.

"Our focus is on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We hope the Benue people understand the larger interest."

He continued:

"Through our performance, we have shown Benue people that things can be done differently with Tinubu.

"The lawmakers from Benue are Tinubu's saving grace as far as Benue state is concerned."

