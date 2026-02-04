Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Nigeria

Breaking: INEC Makes Final Decision on 2027 Election Amid NASS Drama

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed its readiness for the 2027 general elections. This is amid the seeming delay by the national assembly to pass the amended Electoral Act before it.

At the same time, the electoral body said it has completed its homework on the 2027 election timetable and the schedule of activities.

Vanguard reported that Prof. Joash Amupitan, the chairman of the commission, announced the development during a meeting with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Abuja on Wednesday, February 4.

Amupitan added that INEC has made its submission available to the National Assembly, adding that some items in the 2027 election schedule could be affected when the lawmakers finally pass the electoral act before the house.

However, the chairman of the electoral umpire said the only choice before the commission was to rely on the subsisting act for its activities.

Source: Legit.ng

