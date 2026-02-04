The FCT minister, Nyeosm Wike, emphasizes that governance will persist beyond political timelines and upcoming elections

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, said governance and service delivery would continue in Abuja irrespective of political timelines.

Wike said political activities, including the forthcoming LGA elections, will not interfere with the FCT development projects in the nation’s capital.

Legit.ng reports that the LGA election is scheduled for February 21, 2026, across the six area councils.

He explained that the responsibility of the government is to remain focused on the welfare of residents.

As reported by The Punch, Wike gave the assurance on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, while inspecting several ongoing infrastructure projects.

“Politics is different. You have to serve the people. Politics has its own time, and the work will continue to go on. Politics is not going to affect it.”

Wike said project execution is central to proving the sincerity of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The minister noted that visible results were what mattered most to citizens and not politics.

“The only way to make sure that people will be happy and see that the Renewed Hope Agenda is real is to continue with the work.”

The former Rivers state governor inspected the Institutional Research Road, which links Nile University, the Body of Benchers, and other institutions.

The road serves as an alternative route to the older road leading to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission headquarters.

Wike described the road as a strategic artery expected to bear significant traffic once completed.

“The work done there is very encouraging. By the end of May, the contractor will hand over the project, and it is one of those lined up for inauguration during Mr President’s third year in office.”

