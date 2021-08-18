Recently, the Gombe state House of Assembly passed a vote of confidence on the governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya

The motion which was moved by the house leader, Yerima Gaule, and seconded by Musa Buba, a member representing Balanga North Constituency noted that the performance of the governor attracted their constituents

The governor, while appreciating the lawmakers, promised to deliver more, adding that the peaceful coexistence would yield more results in the state

Gombe- The Gombe state House of Assembly, has passed a vote of confidence on governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Tuesday, August 17.

The Punch reports that the 24-member house comprises 20 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and four members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The report by the newspaper stated that only 18 members were spotted during the sitting.

Meanwhile, the motion to pass the vote was moved by the House leader, a member representing Kaltungo East, Yerima Gaule, and was seconded by Musa Buba, a member representing Balanga North Constituency.

The speaker, Abubakar Luggerewo, stated that this development was followed by the conviction of members of the house who are representatives of the people.

He further disclosed that the governor’s performance has attracted their constituents. Adding that:

Presenting the resolution of the house to the governor at the government house, Luggerewo noted that the house chooses to pass the vote of confidence due to the administration’s financial probity, Voice of Nigeria report further indicates.

He revealed that the resolution has also secured the support of members who joined them virtually.

The governor while appreciating the lawmakers, said he has been motivated to deliver more to the people of the state; adding that the peaceful coexistence would yield more.

