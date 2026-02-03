Bukola Saraki humorously rebuffs Governor Sule's recruitment pitch for Adamawa's Governor Fintiri

Sule's comments spark reactions, with allegations of Saraki's dual party affiliations emerging

Nigerians react on social media, questioning Saraki's loyalty and political manoeuvres

Bukola Saraki, the former president of the Senate, has made a satirical response to Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who said he was in Adamawa to lure his counterpart in the state, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling party.

Governor Sule and Saraki were invited to Yola, the Adamawa State capital, by Governor Fitiri, for the commissioning of projects on Monday, February 2.

Bukola Saraki drags Governor Abdullahi Sule over the move to woo Governor Ahmadu Fintiri Photo Credit: @GovernorAUF, @bukolasaraki, @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Governor Sule woos Fintiri to the APC

Speaking earlier at the event, the Nasarawa governor described his counterpart in Adamawa as a progressive governor, adding that the APC was in his DNA. He maintained that the APC had been in Delta and some other states where their governors dumped the PDP for the ruling party, and said he had come to Adamawa with some caps, should the governor decide to defect.

His statement reads:

"My brother, you're a progressive governor, and you have the APC in your DNA. We're on the same page with you. Your Excellency, you have seen us going to Delta, Rivers, Enugu, Plateau, Taraba, and Kano. I have come with a cap (Tinubu’s cap) in case you're thinking of something similar."

PDP, APC: Bukola Saraki shades Governor Sule

Reacting to the Nasarawa governor's comment in his address, Saraki noted that the PDP governor and his deputy are performing, and that was why he was trying to woo them into joining the APC. He noted that they're not leaving the PDP.

His statement reads in part:

"Chairman of the occasion (Governor Sule), who came with some caps (Tinubu's caps), I'm sure you'll be going back home with those caps. Our governor and his party are performing, and that's why you're trying to recruit us."

PDP urges Ahmadu Fintiri to stay in the party, and APC calls on him to defect Photo Credit: @GovernorAUF

Source: Twitter

Nigerians react as Saraki, Sule drag Fintiri

The exchange between Saraki and Governor Sule has started generating responses from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Abou Ahyan Opeyemi tweeted:

"Saraki will ask his boys to go and collect one for him behind the scenes."

Chief of Staff said Sarakin should not be trusted:

"Y'all shouldn't believe BS, he's a member of APC in Abuja, but when he's in his ward at ilorin he claims to be PDP."

Jacob of Israel, PhD, said Governor Fintiri has collected the cap:

"Just dey play…someone who’s collected his cap already."

Ọlánrèwájú Ìdòwú alleged that Saraki is a covert APC member:

"Saraki is APC at night, while PDP in the day."

See the video of the former Senate president on X here:

Governor pardons Sunday Jackson from death row

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adamawa Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has pardoned Sunday Jackson, a Christian farmer who was serving a death sentence in the state.

Sunday Jackson was handed a death sentence after he killed a herdsman who attacked his farm to defend himself, and has spent over a decade in jail.

Jackson's release came amid the outcry by the US government over alleged genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng