Adamawa Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has pardoned Sunday Jackson, a Christian farmer who was serving a death sentence in the state

Sunday Jackson was handed a death sentence after he killed a herdsman who attacked his farm to defend himself, and has spent over a decade in jail

Jackson's release came amid the outcry by the US government, alleging genocide against the Christians in Nigeria and a subsequent understanding between the two sovereign states to work together

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has granted a pardon to Sunday Jackson, a Christian farmer who was serving a death sentence in the state. Jackson was sentenced to death after he killed a herdsman who attacked his farm to defend himself.

Governor Fintiri pardoned Jackson after a United States Congressman, Rep. Riley M. Moore, advocated for his release in one of his advocacy efforts against the alleged killings of Christians in Nigeria. Jackson has spent over 10 years in prison.

US lawmaker advocates for Sunday Jackson's release

Moore had advocated for Jackson's release during congressional hearings, in media interviews, and in private meetings with senior Nigerian officials, including meetings in Washington, D.C., and during his congressional delegation's visit to Nigeria.

His advocacy came amid the allegation that there was a Christian genocide in Nigeria by U.S. President Donald Trump, a development that led to a renewed cooperation between Nigeria and the United States in fighting terrorism to stand still in the northern parts of Nigeria.

However, a statement on Tuesday, December 23, by Humwashi Wonosikou, the chief press secretary to the governor, said Jackson was pardoned in the spirit of the Christmas celebration. The government said Jackson was one of the inmates from the state who had improved in their behaviour over a period of time.

Governor Fintiri pardons 3 inmates

Jackson, who is in Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, has been pardoned alongside Joseph Eugene from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Yola new and Maxwell Ibrahim serving at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kaduna.

The statement quoted the governor, saying "in the exercise of my prerogative of mercy as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in line with the recommendations of the Adamawa State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, I have granted pardon to three persons and directed the remission of the reminder of the sentences of five others who have served various jail terms and have significantly demonstrated good conduct over the years.”

Trump's allegation of Christian genocide in Nigeria was followed by a threat by the US president to launch a military operation in Nigeria to defend the Christians in the West African nation. Nigerian government subsequently denied the allegation and there later come an understanding between the two government to address the core insecurity challenges in the country.

