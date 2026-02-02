Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has countered Senate President (SP) Godswill Akpabio’s Supreme Court appeal, arguing procedural compliance and fair hearing

Counter-affidavit claimed that Akpabio’s brief exceeds the page limit, allegedly violating court rules during the appeal process

The respondents asked the Supreme Court to dismiss Akpabio’s appeal, asserting it undermines a pending appellate judgment

Lokoja, Kogi State - Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi central, on Monday, February 2, filed a counter-affidavit before the Supreme Court in opposition to an appeal instituted by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The development arose from proceedings at the court of appeal.

Natasha challenges Akpabio Supreme Court

Court documents sighted by Legit.ng indicate that the counter-affidavit was deposed to by a senior legislative Aide to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and filed in response to Senator Akpabio’s motion on notice dated January 21, 2026.

The respondents are urging the country’s apex court to dismiss the application entirely, arguing that it lacks any prima facie merit and amounts to an abuse of court process.

According to the counter-affidavit, the court of appeal had already concluded the hearing in the substantive appeal on November 28, 2025, and reserved the matter for verdict.

Respondents fume at Akpabio

The respondents contend that approaching the Supreme Court at this stage amounts to an attempt to interfere with an appellate process that has reached an advanced stage and is awaiting final determination.

The camp of the Kogi lawmaker said the filing further maintains that Senator Akpabio was afforded ample opportunity to present his case before the court of appeal "in strict compliance with the rules of court." They added that the brief of argument filed by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was properly before the lower court, procedurally compliant, and was never formally challenged during the proceedings.

Central to the dispute is an alleged breach of the Court of Appeal Rules 2021, which prescribe a maximum of 35 pages for briefs of argument. The respondents contend that while the legal teams representing Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, the clerk of the National Assembly, and another respondent complied with the page limit, the Senate President filed a brief running well beyond the prescribed limit.

Furthermore, they alleged that the appellant failed to regularise the alleged defect within the timeframe allowed by the rules.

A statement by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan's team partly reads:

"Consequently, the Court of Appeal is said to have declined to admit the over-length brief and proceeded to hear the appeal based on the valid and properly filed processes before it."

Supreme Court appeal faces challenge

On the substantive legal issues, the respondents argued that the grounds of appeal relied upon by the appellant raise issues of mixed law and fact, insisting that prior leave of court was mandatory before such grounds could be competently filed and maintain that no such leave was sought or obtained, rendering the appeal incompetent ab initio.

The counter-affidavit also addressed complaints relating to adjournment and fair hearing, maintaining that the grant or refusal of an adjournment lies within the discretionary powers of the court. It submitted that the court of appeal exercised its discretion judicially and judiciously and that the appellant was not denied a fair hearing at any stage of the proceedings.

Urging the Supreme Court to dismiss the application, the respondents described the appeal as an attempt to stall or frustrate the delivery of judgment by the court of appeal.

