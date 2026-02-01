Hon Philip Agbese has dismissed Senator Ndume's tax law allegations as sheer mischief and misleading

The deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives insisted that due legislative processes were followed, and transparency remains a priority

The principal lawmaker warned against politicising tax laws, urging clarity over speculative narratives

Abuja, FCT - The deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon Philip Agbese, has dismissed the claim by Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South) that the tax laws recently passed were falsified, describing it as “sheer mischief.”

He insisted that due legislative processes were followed and that the issues raised by the Borno senator had already been addressed institutionally.

Hon Philip Agbese dismisses Senator Ndume’s allegations on tax law as mischief. Photo credit: Philip Agbese

Source: Facebook

Tax laws: Ndume's allegations misleading - Agbese

Speaking in an interview on Friday, January 30, in Abuja, Agbese described Senator Ndume's allegations as misleading and capable of creating unnecessary tension and public distrust in the legislature.

He said it was wrong for anyone to suggest that the National Assembly altered or concealed provisions of the tax laws, stressing that both chambers were committed to transparency and accountability.

According to him, the House had already taken proactive steps by setting up a committee to examine concerns surrounding the tax legislation, making insinuations of cover-up or legislative fraud unfounded.

“It is sheer mischief to suggest the tax laws were falsified," he said.

What Ndume claimed about tax laws Tinubu signed

Legit.ng notes that Agbese’s reaction follows comments by Ndume, who criticised Senate President Godswill Akpabio for insisting that the newly passed tax law was not tainted by inconsistencies.

Ndume had claimed, during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time, that there were at least two versions of the tax law gazette, arguing that what President Bola Tinubu signed into law differed from what was passed by the National Assembly.

The Borno South senator said he had alerted the Senate leadership to the discrepancies and faulted Akpabio for dismissing the claims, instead of setting up a probe to investigate the alleged disparities.

Don't politicise tax laws, Agbese cautions

Reacting, the House deputy spokesperson said the matter should not be politicised or sensationalised, noting that legislative review mechanisms exist to address genuine errors or ambiguities where they exist.

“This is exactly why the House set up a committee: to clarify the facts. Nigerians should not be misled into thinking that lawmakers are acting in bad faith,” he said.

He added that lawmaking must be built on facts and due process, warning that speculative narratives could distract from efforts to reform Nigeria’s tax system in the public interest.

Hon Philip Agbese labels Senator Ndume's tax law claims as sheer mischief and misleading. Photo credit: Ali Ndume

Source: Facebook

FG reacts to alleged changes in tax laws

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government said a few changes made to the newly passed tax laws would not have any major effect.

The chairman of the Presidential Tax Reform Committee, Taiwo Oyedele, downplayed the impact of any changes in the tax reforms. He said the few changes do not affect the core provisions of the legislation.

He stated this while speaking in Lagos on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng