FCT, Abuja - The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has prioritised international engagements over pressing national issues.

Obi said President has spent 23 days abroad across two trips since the start of the year - 2026.

The presidential aspirant of the African Democratic Comgress (ADC) said it has been a distressing January for Nigeria.

“This first month serves as a critical measure of the challenges that lie ahead, and it is painfully evident that the situation in the country continues to worsen.”

He stated this via his X handle @PeterObi on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

The former Anambra state governor lamented that Tinubu seemed unperturbed while the nation continues to grapple with challenges including insecurity, food shortages, workers’ strikes.

Obi said when Tinubu in the country is more interested in welcoming defectors into the All Progressives Congress (APC) before he jets off again.

“While leaders in other nations prioritise domestic governance in January, Nigeria’s president prioritises international engagements over pressing national issues. This month, he spent 23 days abroad across two trips—beginning the year overseas and returning on the 17th, and departing less than 10 days on the 26th to Türkiye, where he remains as of January 31. What urgent matters continuously warrant his absence from the nation? When he does return, it often appears to be merely to welcome defectors into the APC before he jets off again.”

