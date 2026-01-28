VeryDarkMan has reacted to a viral video showing the moment President Tinubu stumbled and fell in Turkey

The online critic lambasted Nigerians mocking the president on social media over the incident

He shared why he refused to join in the mockery while also expressing concern for Tinubu's administration

Nigerian social media critic Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has expressed displeasure at Nigerians mocking President Bola Tinubu after he stumbled and fell in Turkey.

Legit.ng reported that on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, the Nigerian president missed his step briefly and fell in Ankara, the capital of Turkey. He was walking alongside his Turkish counterpart, President Recep Erdogan, when the incident happened.

VDM slams Nigerians mocking president after fall in Turkey. Credit: verydarkblackman/abat

Source: Instagram

Reacting, VDM expressed reluctance to mock the incident, citing Tinubu's advanced age and comparing it to similar slips by leaders like Joe Biden. He also criticised social media users laughing at the president, asking if they would do the same if it was their father who fell.

He stated that the incident was an embarrassment for Nigeria and expressed concerns over the president's fitness.

"A lot of you are laughing at the president. I wouldn't because he is older than my father; he is older than a lot of your fathers on social media. So if your father falls, shey you go laugh your father? The answer is no.

I believe there are a lot of things you can criticise him for, but him falling down and you are laughing makes no sense. It is not the first time he has fallen. Is he the only one that has fallen before? No. See Joe Biden," he said in part.

"As he don start to dey fall, he no fit rule. I can't laugh like others, but he is not fit to rule anymore," he added.

VDM expresses concerns for President Tinubu's health. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actor Lege Miami claimed the video of the president's fall was AI-generated.

The video of VeryDarkMan reacting to President Tinubu's fall in Turkey is below:

Reactions to VDM's comment about Tinubu

The critic's comment sparked reactions, as some netizens fired back at him. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

mr_chiboi commented:

"Facts. Age is real, and leadership requires stamina, falling in public highlights vulnerabilities everyone sees but often ignores. It’s not about mockery, it’s about acknowledging that experience alone can’t always carry the physical demands of the job."

adumetaj123 commented:

"Rubbish talk."

CheksT77 said:

"Everybody knows he is old enough to be resting at home."

miz__mk said:

"Vdm needs to rest, he moves like over sabi and always wants to have an opinion.. he is fading and trying hard to be noticed. Btw Thiefnubu needs to rest for a better president to rule us like Peter obi."

chinemelumma

"Why will he laugh at his boss,whom he works for as agent of distraction among Nigerians."

VDM reacts to Arsenal's alleged action against him

Legit.ng previously reported that VeryDarkMan cried out after EPL football club, Arsenal, reportedly blocked him on Instagram.

On the evening of Sunday, January 25, VeryDarkMan posted a short clip to show that he could no longer view Arsenal's official Instagram page, while he still had access to their rival Manchester United's official page.

Reacting, the critic queried the English club, asking what he had done wrong.

Source: Legit.ng