"IShowSpeed's Visit to Nigeria is the Worst": Kunle Remi Gives Reason For Observation
“IShowSpeed’s Visit to Nigeria is the Worst”: Kunle Remi Gives Reason For Observation

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
3 min read
  • Kunle Remi has ranked Nigeria at the bottom of IShowSpeed’s Africa tour list, claiming the visit exposed the country's flaws
  • The actor lamented that instead of showcasing true Nigerian heritage, the visit was marred by people begging for money
  • IShowSpeed clarified why he refused to work with big Nigerian influencers, insisting his mission was to find hidden talents

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi has commented on the ongoing African tour of American streamer IShowSpeed.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr., recently wrapped his visit to Lagos before moving to Ghana.

His Nigerian stop generated countless viral moments—some humorous, some chaotic.

Kunle labels IShowSpeed's visit to Nigeria the worst
Kunle Remi has ranked Nigeria at the bottom of IShowSpeed's Africa tour list.
Source: Instagram

In a post on his Instagram page, the movie star said watching Speed’s journey across Africa made Lagos stand out, but not in a flattering way.

According to him, Nigeria offered the weakest representation of its true culture.

He wrote:

“After watching Ishowspeed’s journey so far, Nigeria is the worst on my own list. We just really stripped Lagos naked… no be say anything dey under the clothes before sha. Seems like we have lost the essence of culture. Our truth! All we have is fake drinks and beggy, beggy skills.”

The statement immediately ignited conversations about Lagos’ evolving identity, especially in the age of social media fame, celebrity expectations, and rising poverty levels.

Remi’s observation reflected a sentiment shared by many Nigerians who believe that visitors to the country rarely get to see authentic culture anymore.

Instead, they argue that entertainers, street crowds, and self-acclaimed “superstars” often overwhelm guests with requests, gifts-for-camera moments, and forceful attempts to go viral.

Amid the ongoing commentary, IShowSpeed had addressed criticisms over his refusal to collaborate with Nigerian creators during the trip.

He clarified that the Africa tour was not designed for online collaborations or skit-making, but rather to showcase raw culture, street talent, and everyday African life.

According to him, his team created a strict itinerary for each country he visits, with minimal room for spontaneous changes.

Read his post here:

Reactions trail Kunle Remi's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@mfaransa214 shared:

"If Peller fit humble small, link Shanks, e go easy make e connect wit IShowSpeed. E go save am plenty wahala. But pride no gree make am do am."

@mastaprime_ noted:

"Speed went to SA and many other African countries.. we no hear say them do this or that.. na for Nigeria una come de beef am cus he no allow Peller? Lmfao"

@Mark_Lander9993 commented:

"No doubt about that. Lagos dey like Arsenal all hype nothing to show when the time comes"
IShowSpeed reacts to criticism over collaboration.
IShowSpeed insists his mission was to find hidden talents.
Source: Instagram

Peller's manager speaks on snub from Speed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bosa Lee, the manager of streamer Peller, addressed the viral incident involving American streamer iShowSpeed during his Africa tour in Lagos.

In a now viral video, Bosa Lee revealed that the team had earlier contacted iShowSpeed, but the American streamer made it clear he was not collaborating with streamers during the tour.

He stated: “Some people are saying his management did not reach out to Speed. Who told you that the management did not reach out? “I had reached out to them before now but he said no, that he is not collaborating with streamers.”

