Nigerian man warns popular OAP Oriyomi Hamzat against joining politics ahead of 2027 elections

Hamzat announces gubernatorial ambition under the Accord Party at a rally in Ibadan, Oyo State

Diverse public reactions emerge, supporting or criticising Hamzat's political aspirations and directions

A video of a Nigerian man has started trending on social media, where he called out Oriyomi Hamzat, an On-Air Personality (OAP), who recently declared his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election in Oyo State.

The man, whose name was yet to be identified as of the time of writing this report, warned the broadcaster against deviating from what he was known for and joining politics, adding that such could affect his personality and the love the people of Oyo state have for him.

Nigerians react as Oriyomi Hamzat is urged to dump governorship ambition Photo Credit: @OriyomiHamzat

Source: Twitter

Oriyomi Hamzat declares governorship ambition

Recall that Oriyomi Hamzat, a popular media personality based in Oyo State, declared his intention to contest the state governorship election in the 2027 poll under the Accord Party. The broadcaster, who is also the founder of the Agidigbo FM. made the declaration publicly at the rally of the party in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Saturday, January 17.

Hamzat said that he will not be mobilising the crowd for any politician or campaign for anyone in the 2027 general elections.

The statement reads in part:

“I will contest in the gubernatorial election under the Accord Party.”

Should Hamzat drop governorship ambition? Nigerians react

However, the man, in a trending video on social media, urged the media personality not to join politics and protect his sanctity. Some Nigerians have started sharing their views on the development. Below are some of their comments:

Dr Tohluh defended Hamzat's governorship ambition:

"Oriyomi has the capacity to lead the majority of Tinubu boys in APC. Dapo, for example, I can mention hundreds of people better than that dullard."

OmoOgunEazi said the man now supports Hamzat:

"He is 100% with Oriyomi Hamzat now. He was with him at his political campaign in Ibadan yesterday…. I just screenshot this and sent it to him, and he was like, I don fully dey with Oriyomi now. He even said he is going to do another video tomorrow."

Oriyomi Hamzat declares for governorship election Photo Credit: @OriyomiHamzat

Source: Instagram

Successmind said Hamzat should try his luck:

"The video was before the declaration, na. let him try his luck even though he knew there might be government might from every corner. Ibi to ba le lan ba omo okunrin."

Muh-Luqman commented on the chances of Hamzat:

"He's right, but he might be wrong at the same time. If it were the leading party in Oyo that took him and wants to use him, I don't think people will be this biased. They are more concern about him becos he wanted to compete with masters in politics while his party is not APC or PDP."

SK Mayor dismissed the man's claim:

"There is no sense in what he is saying. This was how the likes of good people were misled not to go into politics, then in 1999. But by the time they wanted to come back, it's already too late."

See the video of the man here:

Hamzat reacts to Peter Obi vs Olubadan

Legit.ng earlier reported that broadcaster Oriyomi Hamzat has reacted to the name Peter Obi called the Olubadan after his coronation as the new monarch.

In a video, Hamzat stated that the politician disrespected the Yorubas, noting that even the president did not address the monarch in such a manner.

Fans, however, reacted to his comments, dragging him online and accusing him of attempting to stir up tribal conflict.

Source: Legit.ng