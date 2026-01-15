PDP former presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu, officially defected to the African Democratic Congress in Benin City

His move aims to address Nigeria's drift towards a one-party state

Public reactions to Momodu's defection reveal deep scepticism and criticism

Dele Momodu, a veteran journalist and former presidential aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has formally defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Momodu explained that his return to partisan politics was driven by his desire to promote the collective interests of Nigerians and to save the country from drifting into a one-party state. He reiterated that it was never about personal ambition.

Dele Momodu joins ADC in Benin

The veteran journalist made the comment while declaring his membership in the ADC in Benin City, the Edo state capital, on Thursday, January 15. He said that the development was deeply political and a personal homecoming following his decades of self-discovery and professional life outside his roots.

He extended special appreciation to Senator Isa Raymond, whom he described as one of his fathers, who was present at the declaration. Momodu disclosed that Raymond adopted him as a child when he first returned to Benin for the first time and coordinated everything.

Speaking of his days outside the country, recounted the efforts he took to establish himself in the United States economically, adding that it was what gave him stability and perspective.

Nigerians react as Dele Mmodu joins ADC

However, Dele Momodu's defection to the ADC has started gaining reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Ẹni buru mọ wrote:

"Dele tink sey politics be like hin sycophantic magazine business. Pesin wey no even fit rescue hin own household, na hin wan rescue Nigeria. Dele, who couldn't even win a single delegate (0) in a primary contest. Dele na agama lizard weydey call hinsef crocodile."

Azcomgh commented:

"For him, it is a personal ambition. It is very clear. He supports Atiku, whose record is dirty. Tell me any man with his right senses will support Atiku. He knows if Atiku comes into his life, he'll do better."

Nsibassey claimed:

"Dele has lost his values to stay relevant, choosing the wrong candidate makes it even worse. Peter Obi is coming. I am unapologetic about this."

Uche Nwekpa faulted Momodu's declaration:

"Tell him the period of single narrative, editors shaping narrative from their small spaces and in Nigeria, relative to the highest bidder's interest is gone. He’s done that enough."

Dellihills tweeted:

"Oga, keep quiet for your personal interest. Atiku will settle you. If it’s this kind of nonsense that ADc will bring, then Tinubu should complete his 8 years. Nonsense."

Source: Legit.ng