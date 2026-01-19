The Peoples Democratic Party has denied reports claiming it instructed members to contribute N10,000 each to fund party activities

The party said the N10,000 figure mentioned by its spokesperson was only used to illustrate the strength of voluntary mass support

PDP stressed that there is no compulsory levy, fixed amount, or obligation imposed on its members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied reports suggesting that it directed its members to contribute N10,000 each to finance the party’s activities.

The party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), led by Kabiru Turaki, dismissed the claim in a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesperson, Ini Ememobong.

According to Ememobong, his comments during a recent interview were misrepresented, particularly in reports linking them to an alleged compulsory contribution by party members.

He explained that he was responding to a question on how the PDP intends to sustain its activities following the defection of some governors from the party.

“The strategy is simple: go back to the people. When the people support you voluntarily, they fund the cause,” Ememobong said, recalling how small donations helped fund the party during its formative years in 1998.

He noted that his reference to N10,000 was merely an example used to illustrate the power of collective, voluntary support, not an instruction or directive to members.

“For instance, if 60 million Nigerians willingly give N10,000 each, that would amount to a significant sum,” he said, adding that the party is already witnessing grassroots backing in states such as Plateau and Akwa Ibom.

"I was misquoted"

The PDP spokesperson stressed that while the body of the report correctly quoted his remarks, the headline wrongly suggested that the party had imposed a levy on its members.

He clarified that there is no fixed amount, no mandatory contribution, and no obligation placed on any PDP member.

Ememobong urged party members and the general public to disregard the report and continue to support the PDP voluntarily in whatever way they consider appropriate.

