A fresh political twist has emerged within the camp of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the Atiku Haske Organisation (AHO) announced the expulsion of his son, Abba Atiku Abubakar, over alleged attempts to alter the group’s political direction.

The statement was signed by Hon. Mai Nagge Musa Bakari, National Secretary and National Coordinator of the Atiku Haske Organisation.

The organisation via X also dismissed claims of defection, stressing that it remains firmly aligned with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) despite recent political movements involving Abba Atiku.

Group rejects alleged directive

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Initiator and Convener of AHO, Hon. Mai Nagge Musa Bakari, said Abba Atiku had no authority to issue directives to the organisation, noting that he neither founded nor registered the group.

Bakari explained that any instruction allegedly issued by Abba Atiku regarding the group’s political stance was invalid.

“The Atiku Haske Organisation was founded by us. Abba was merely invited to join the group. He neither contributed a single naira to the organisation nor does he possess its certificate of registration. We are therefore under no obligation to adhere to any directive from him," Bakari said.

Expulsion over violation of rules

The statement further accused Abba Atiku of acting contrary to the organisation’s resolutions, values and principles, insisting that his actions breached its internal rules.

According to Bakari, this prompted the decision to expel him from the group.

“His actions are contrary to our collective decisions, and he is hereby expelled from the Atiku Haske Organisation,” he declared.

AHO denies defection claims

Addressing speculation about political defection, Bakari emphasised that AHO has not defected to any political party other than the ADC.

He explained that while the organisation was formerly within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), it collectively resolved to move en masse to the ADC, a decision he said remains unchanged.

2027: Continued support for Atiku Abubakar

Despite the expulsion of his son, the organisation reaffirmed its loyalty and support for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, describing him as a credible leader committed to good governance and the alleviation of Nigerians’ suffering.

“We remain strongly committed to good governance and to alleviating the suffering of Nigerians, and we continue to support His Excellency Atiku Abubakar as the most credible candidate to achieve these objectives,” the statement read.

The group concluded by declaring the alleged directive issued by Abba Atiku “null, void and dead on arrival,” urging him to stop identifying himself as a member of the organisation.

It further challenged him to form his own political group if he so desired, signalling a firm end to his association with AHO.

Atiku speaks as son dumps him for Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has reacted to the decision of his son, Abba Abubakar, who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and endorsed the second-term ambition of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Atiku, who was the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, said that the decision of his son to join the camp of his rival was "entirely personal". He added that the move of his son was "neither unusual nor alarming", especially during the intersection of family and politics.

