Olusegun Obi, the former governor of Ekiti state, has dumped the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as he formally registered with the party at his Ifaki Ekiti country home.

Adesola Adedayo, the coordinator of the e-registration exercise of the APC in Ekiti State, announced the development on Monday, January 12. He commended the former governor for defecting and officially participating in the ongoing e-registration exercise of the party.

Segun Oni, former PDP governor of Ekiti state, officially joins the APC Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig, @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Adedayo, who is serving as the commissioner for youth development in the state, explained that the registration of the former governor with the APC on Sunday, January 11, remains a major boost for the party's registration exercise in the progressives' family in Ekiti.

Oni was the governor of Ekiti State between 2007 and 2010 under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He was the 2022 governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the state.

The defection of the former governor is coming ahead of the state governorship election, which has been scheduled to be held on June 20, 2026. Also, it came amid the period when politicians in the country are making permutations to up their game in the 2027 general elections.

In the election, the names of the PDP candidate, Wole Oluyede and his deputy were not among the provisional list of candidates released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The list featured candidates from 12 political parties are contesting in the forthcoming poll. The list was pasted at the commission's office along the New Iyin Road, Ado Ekiti, the state capital, on Monday, December 29.

List of Ekiti governorship candidates

Current Governor Biodun Oyebanji (58), with Monisade Afuye (67) as his running mate, are candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as stated in the list.

Other candidates whose names were shortlisted include Akande Oluwasegun (36) of the African Action Congress, paired with Oluwasanmi Fajuyigbe; Opeyemi Falegan (41) of the Accord Party, with Omoyemi Olaleye (42) as deputy; Ayodeji Ojo (42) of the Action Democratic Party, with Itunu Ibitoye (35) as running mate; and the African Democratic Congress's Oluwadare Bejide (66) and Paul Olowoyeye (52).

Also included in the list are the Action People’s Party has Bidemi Awogbemi (36) and Akinyemi Adewumi (53) on its ticket; Blessing Abegunde (35) with Francis Ajayi (65) of the New Nigeria People’s Party; Joseph Anifowose (65) and Margaret Ilesanmi (68) of the Allied People’s Movement; and the Labour Party's Oyebanji Olajuyin (67) and Ayokunle Okumade (45)

INEC also listed the names of the Young Progressive Party's Owoola Daramola (54) and Opeyemi Adeyemo (51); Olaniyi Ayodele (49) and Modupe Adebiyi (35) of the People’s Redemption Party; and the Zenith Labour Party’s candidates are Victor Adetunji (38) and Adesina Oyeniyi (35).

Source: Legit.ng