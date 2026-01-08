Former vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has expressed doubts Peter Obi's chances of securing the ADC presidential ticket for 2027

Former vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has cast doubt on the likelihood of Peter Obi clinching the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

The former vice presidential candidate cited entrenched interests and unresolved ambitions within the emerging opposition coalition.

Speaking during an interview on Trust TV, Datti argues that the internal dynamics of the ADC make it difficult for any single aspirant, including Obi, to emerge without fierce resistance.

“I think it is very unlikely that Peter Obi will secure the ticket. If he does, I will be happy for him,” Datti said.

Explaining decision to remain in Labour Party

Datti explains that his decision to remain in the Labour Party follows careful consideration, insisting he is unconvinced by the arguments advanced for leaving the party despite Obi’s recent exit.

“Last week, the former presidential candidate left our party. The only reason I am here today is to tell the world that I remain in the Labour Party. I am not convinced by the arguments advanced for leaving the party,” he said.

He rejects claims that the LP’s relevance ended with Obi’s departure, noting that the party existed before 2023 and had produced elected officials prior to Obi’s presidential run.

“Labour Party existed before Peter Obi. It produced governors before him,” Datti added.

No invitation to join ADC, says Datti

Addressing speculation about his relationship with Obi, Datti confirms that the former Anambra State governor never invited him to join the ADC.

“Peter Obi did not invite me to join him in the ADC. People know me; there are certain things you would rather not approach me with,” he said.

Despite political differences, Datti insists their personal relationship remains cordial.

“Our personal relationship remains solid. On the 12th, he attended a wedding in my house, in person,” he disclosed.

Open door for Obi’s return to Labour Party

Datti maintains that Obi remains free to return to the Labour Party should he fail to secure the ADC ticket, pledging support if that happens.

“If he does not get the ADC ticket and decides to return, I will work for him and try to secure the Labour Party ticket for him. I will also try to mend fences between him and anyone he is not on good terms with,” he said.

Criticism of ADC coalition figures

The former vice-presidential candidate expresses scepticism about the ADC’s composition, describing many of its key figures as architects of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Vanguard reported.

“Almost everyone in the ADC today, except Peter Obi, are people who helped establish the APC that is misruling Nigeria. Why should I walk into that trap again?” he asked.

While acknowledging respect for figures such as Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi, Datti argues that ambition within the coalition could derail consensus.

“They do not have a Buhari. They do not have a Tinubu… All of them must win,” he said.

Obidient movement rules out Obi's move to PDP

