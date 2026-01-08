Rivers state speaker Martins Amaewhule accused Governor Fubara of undermining democracy and violating constitutional provisions

Impeachment proceedings initiated against Fubara and Odu over gross misconduct and unauthorized spending

Amaewhule warns of serious risks to democratic governance in Rivers State if misconduct continues

The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, has accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of actions he says undermine democratic governance in the state, declaring both the governor and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, “a threat to democracy”.

Amaewhule made the remarks on Thursday shortly after the Assembly initiated impeachment proceedings against Fubara and Odu over allegations of gross misconduct.

Speaker alleges constitutional breaches

Addressing lawmakers, the speaker accused the executive arm of government of persistently violating constitutional provisions, particularly on budget presentation and legislative oversight.

“Nothing is holding the government from presenting the budget; he deliberately chose not to,” Amaewhule said.

He further claimed that the governor had openly dismissed the authority of the legislature.

“The governor has been telling his followers that this Assembly is nothing but a toothless bulldog, that the 10th House of Assembly cannot do anything and cannot enforce the constitution,” he stated.

‘A dangerous precedent for democracy’

Amaewhule warned that the alleged conduct of the governor and his deputy posed serious risks to democratic governance in Rivers State.

“This is a sad commentary for our democracy. Sir Siminalayi Fubara and Professor Ngozi Odu are a threat to our democracy.

“If they are allowed to continue this way, I fear for what will become of democratic governance in Rivers state," he said.

Claims of unauthorised spending

The speaker also alleged that the executive had been expending public funds without legislative approval, contrary to constitutional requirements.

“They are moving from place to place, spending taxpayers’ money without the approval of the House,” Amaewhule said.

According to him, the refusal to present budget proposals formed a central basis for both the earlier and the current impeachment processes.

Amaewhule disclosed that attempts to resolve the political crisis through high-level interventions had so far proved unsuccessful.

“Mr President has called several meetings, and our leader, Chief Nyesom Wike, has also intervened on several occasions.

“But the governor maintained that he would not present the budget and that nothing would happen if he refused to do so," he said.

Assembly insists no legal barrier exists

The speaker further alleged that the governor had abandoned the 2023 Appropriation Law while continuing to award contracts without legislative backing.

He insisted that there was no constitutional impediment preventing the governor from presenting the budget to the House, maintaining that the Assembly was acting within its powers to safeguard democratic principles in the state.

