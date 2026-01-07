President Bola Tinubu's minister of information and national orientation , Mohammed Idris , has provided clarity on the report of his contesting for the governor of Niger State in 2027

The minister made the clarification in a statement by his special assistant on media, Rabiu Ibrahim, on Wednesday, January 7

Niger is one of the states under the control of the ruling APC, and Governor Mohammed Bago will be running for a second term in office in the 2027 election

Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, to President Bola Tinubu, has denied the report of joining the 2027 governorship race in Niger State.

The minister noted that his current focus is on his responsibilities in the ministry, while dismissing the insinuation that he was interested in the governorship seat of the north-central state.

Mohammed Idris says he is not contesting for Niger governor Photo Credit: @HMMohammedIdris

Source: Twitter

Rabiu Ibrahim, the special assistant to the minister on media, made the disclaimer in a statement on Wednesday, January 7. The statement reads:

"The office of the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, wishes to bring to the attention of the general public a write-up, written by an aide, Sa’idu Enagi, titled 'Malagi 2027,' in which permutations for the 2027 Niger state gubernatorial elections were discussed.

"The write-up and all its contexts are hereby vehemently disclaimed. The Honourable Minister is fully focused on his responsibility superintending the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, and has no room for political distractions. Please disregard the write-up as the Honourable Minister neither directed nor approved the publication.

"The Honourable Minister has directed an immediate investigation, and the aide has been issued a letter of suspension with immediate effect. It is noteworthy that the Honourable Minister and his home state governor, His Excellency Mohammed Umaru Bago, enjoy a positive, mutual relationship for the greater good of Niger state, and therefore, speculations about the 2027 elections will appear inimical to these noble objectives."

See the statement here:

Politicians making moves ahead of the 2027 election

This is coming at a time when political actors are making permutations ahead of the 2027 general election. The politicians in the country are planning to have their way in the next cycle of the country's election.

Currently, Niger state is one of the states under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). If the minister were contesting for the state governor's seat, it means that he would be challenging Governor Mohammed Baggo at the party's primary ahead of the poll.

Governor Bago, who often described himself as a farmer governor, has been an ardent supporter of President Tinubu. He is a one-term governor who will be running for a second term in office in 2027.

President Bola Tinubu's Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, debunks governorship ambition Photo Credit: @HMMohammedIdris

Source: Twitter

Missile discovered in Niger

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Niger state community has come under a fresh tension following the discovery of a suspected Tomahawk missile in the Mashegu LGA.

The suspected device has been confirmed by the spokesperson of the police in the state, who said that the security agencies are investigating the missile.

Nigerians have started reacting to the news, with some raising concerns about the recent operation of the United States.

Source: Legit.ng