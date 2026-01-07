Lawal Daura, a former director-general of the Department of State Service (DSS), has announced his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election in Katsina State, citing insecurity in the state and alleging poor performance by the current administration.

The former secret police boss made the announcement while speaking in an interview, according to Daily Nigerian, adding that he has been making consultation on his governorship ambition and that he will soon announce the political platform he will be running.

Daura further added that his decision to join the governorship race was mainly about the dissatisfaction with the performance of the current administration in Katsina state.

However, the declaration by the former DSS DG has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Hon Nuhu Sada commended the declaration:

"When insecurity persists, and governance fails to inspire confidence, citizens are right to demand a new direction. Katsina deserves competence, courage, and solutions, not excuses. The people will decide."

O.P. JiRI spoke on the political dimension ahead of 2027:

"If you admired politics from the background for years, you saw yourself contesting. You were just waiting for the right moment. Lolz. 2027 is shaping up to be messy if people like Daura are already laying groundwork now."

Nze Ndi Anambra projected the party that the former DSS boss would be:

"He has not announced his intending party, but definitely it is going to be ADC, These are the types of powerful and popular personnels that ADC as a party needs to stabilize the party, with Lawal in Katsina and Malami in Kebbi state, other powerful candidates will be coming out from different states to join ADC By 2027, APC will not know what hit them like bullets and they will be relegated underground."

Mustapha shared perspective:

"There are government positions that if you hold, you're not supposed to be a politician, gaskiya, it does not make sense. Personally, I feel like it's a compromise to your personality and the nation."

Olufunsho Aluko faulted the declaration:

"Why can’t these people chop money, go low-key and enjoy their remaining years. Money is definitely a spirit that pushes a person. That’s how Emefiele felt untouchable and invisible. Money makes you feel ultimate."

