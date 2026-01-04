The House of Representatives have reportedly released the four tax reform acts, which were signed by President Bola Tinubu

Akin Rotimi, the spokesperson of the House of Representatives, announced the development in a statement, following the allegation that the law has been altered

Rotimi's statement, which was shared by President Tinubu's spokesperson on social media, has started generating reactions from Nigerians

The House of Representatives has finally released the four tax reform acts that President Bola Tinubu recently signed into law.

The development was disclosed in a statement by the spokesperson to the House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi, who noted that the move was to ensure transparency following the allegation that the legislation had been altered.

How allegation of altered tax laws raised

One of the members of the House of Representatives, Abdussamad Dasuki, had raised the allegation that there were differences between the tax reform laws that were passed by the lawmakers and the gazetted copy that was in the public.

The allegation had led to public outcry, and some Nigerians are now calling for the suspension of the implementation of the act.

The laws are the Nigeria Tax Act 2025; the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025; the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2025; and the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025. They can be downloaded here.

Nigerians react as NASS releases tax laws

The statement, which was shared by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Abubakar Sadiq commented:

"I just hope you guys are being intentional about this tax issue. The masses are fed up and have lost trust in the government. We can’t keep paying taxes only for them to end up in the pockets of a few criminals."

Humanity expressed concerns:

"Releasing documents after public outrage doesn’t automatically erase the hardship these tax laws impose on ordinary Nigerians. Transparency is good, but it does not replace the need for fair, people-centred policies. Nigerians are not just asking to see the Acts, they are asking how these reforms will ease their suffering and improve daily living."

Nathaniel Shofarasin asked the president to address the country:

"I will continue to say, our President should address the Nation. All this back & forth would have been avoided with a confidence-building speech by our President to allay fears and concerns. The statement sent out is not enough. Nigerians would like to hear from their President."

Atobajaye criticised the release:

"The months-long delay in releasing this document has undermined its credibility, leaving little confidence in its contents."

Victor Azuubuike questioned:

"Where is the harmonised copy of the bill that the National Assembly sent to the executive? That is what the public is demanding."

Read the full statement here:

