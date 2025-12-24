Ibrahim Magu has disclosed the reason the former President Goodluck Jonathan was not invited for questioning over the 2.1 billion dollar arms deal

Revelations contained in a new book detailed internal tensions within the PDP and rising influence of the former National Security Adviser during the period

The book revealed how EFCC investigations widened to include senior military officers and companies linked to defence procurement

Former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has explained why ex-President Goodluck Jonathan was not invited for questioning over the controversial 2.1 billion dollar arms deal linked to the fight against insurgency.

The explanation was disclosed in a new book titled From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammad Buhari, authored by Dr Charles Omole.

The book was recently launched at the Presidential Villa in Abuja and examines key moments surrounding security spending and political power during the Jonathan administration.

Magu explains EFCC arms deal probe limitations

According to Omole, Magu disclosed that investigators could not summon Jonathan because official records did not establish that the funds were formally approved for campaign use, Daily Trust reported.

The author stated that memos and documents reviewed by the EFCC showed the disbursements lacked direct authorization tying them to electoral activities, which limited the scope of possible questioning.

Omole wrote that this situation fueled internal tensions within the Peoples Democratic Party at the time, as senior party figures were drawn into investigations over alleged diversion of funds. The circumstances surrounding the arms deal also altered power dynamics within government circles.

Former NSA Dasuki viewed as co-president

The book noted that former National Security Adviser Sambo Dasuki became increasingly influential as procurement authority and other sensitive responsibilities shifted to his office.

Omole said this development led some observers to view Dasuki as a co-president alongside Jonathan, especially as disagreements reportedly emerged between him and then Defence Minister Aliyu Gusau.

The fallout extended to party leadership. Omole documented that several PDP figures were pursued for questioning. Former PDP national chairman Adamu Mu’azu was reportedly in hiding, while former party spokesman Olisa Metuh resisted refunding funds linked to the deal before his arrest.

Omole wrote:

“By January, former PDP national chairman Adamu Mu’azu was wanted for questioning but was in hiding. Former PDP spokesman Olisa Metuh, asked about the N400 million paid to a company linked to him, said he would rather starve than refund it; he was arrested.”

EFCC challenges and expanded investigations

The author added that Magu expressed concern over how strong legal teams slowed corruption cases.

Omole stated:

“He lamented how well-funded legal defences stall cases, politicians who steal ‘N10 billion keep N5 billion for litigation,’ hire senior advocates, and exploit any investigative gaps.”

The book further revealed that following recommendations by the Military Procurement Audit Committee, former President Muhammadu Buhari directed the EFCC to investigate 17 serving and retired military officers, many from the Air Force.

Several companies were also flagged for scrutiny over questionable contracts linked to the Air Force and the Office of the National Security Adviser.

Omole concluded that while many suspects were questioned and released, the scale of the probe reflected the depth of concerns surrounding defence spending during the period.

