PDP chairman Kabiru Turaki has led the National Working Committee of the party to discuss the party's challenges with former President Goodluck Jonathan

After the meeting, which was held at the private office of the former president in Abuja, Jonathan reportedly assured his continued active membership and support for the PDP's future

Details of the meeting, which were shared by the party on social media, have led to public reactions highlighting transparency concerns and past political mistakes of the PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, Kabiru Turaki, has disclosed the details of the party's national working committee (NWC) with the former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Turaki, who led the NWC members to a closed-door meeting with the former president at his private office in Abuja on Tuesday, January 7, explained that Jonathan had promised to play an active role in the affairs of the PDP.

PDP leaders visit former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

PDP chairman speaks on meeting with Jonathan

The PDP chairman explained that their visit to the former president was to brief him about the state of the party, the challenges and prospects, as well as seek his support and advice.

His statement reads in part:

"We received his assurance that he is still a card-carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party, remains active, and will be even more active."

The statement of the PDP after the meeting, which was shared on the party's social media page, has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Oketayo Olufemi Gabriel calls for transparency in the affairs of the party:

"Political parties must be innovative and transparent in meetings, registration, payment of membership fees, selection, elections and other things online."

Goodluck Jonathan promises to support the PDP in the 2027 election Photo Credit: @GEJonathan

Source: Twitter

Chike Akpu raises an allegation:

"Who brought APC to power in 2015? It was because Jonathan contested that caused it now, which PDP is coming back i dey laugh."

Ephraimite asked the party to align with Peter Obi and the African Democratic Congress (ADC):

"My candid advice? Align with HE Peter Obi in ADC. Thank you for taking this advice for the sake of Nigerians."

Mcbob9ja alleges:

"PDP’s biggest mistake was made back then, allowing Wike and Atiku to hijack the party while Jonathan stayed silent. Now they want to wake a dead horse and expect it to run. Las las they will use you guys as spoilers because we know the monster in Aso Rock has a grip on your party."

Gbenga Segun commented on the PDP crisis:

Sometimes, those who know how to peep into the political darkness find it difficult to reveal things openly because the truth is bitter. Former President Johnathan cannot bring the PDP back to the limelight again in Nigeria. The liquidators have already started working within the party."

See the statement here:

Former senator dumps PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP has faced another major loss following the exit of former senator and diplomat, Abdallah Wali, from the party.

Wali's resignation was contained in a letter addressed to the chairman of the PDP in Sanyinna ward, Tambuwal LGA of Sokoto State.

The former senator resigned from the PDP amid the leadership struggle in the party involving Nyesom Wike and Seyi Makinde.

Source: Legit.ng