Dr Grema Kyari, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan ranks as one of Africa's foremost statesmen

Kyari, an aspirant for the Borno state PDP chairperson position, meanwhile, explained that the party should consider presenting a younger candidate in the presidential poll

Bayelsa-born Jonathan is reportedly considering a 2027 presidential run with a major opposition party

Maiduguri, Borno state - Grema Kyari, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno state, has said the likely return of former President Goodluck Jonathan "could revive the base in certain regions, but may also discourage younger aspirants and create the perception of recycling leadership."

Speculation about Jonathan’s potential return to contest the 2027 presidency under the PDP has sparked reactions across Nigeria’s political space.

Speaking during an interview with Legit.ng, Kyari explained that if Jonathan, 67, decides to enter the 2027 presidential race, "it should be on the basis of a clear, actionable agenda for Nigeria’s future, not just nostalgia or political pressure."

He said:

"While Jonathan remains a respected statesman both nationally and internationally, his possible return to the presidential contest raises key considerations. One, legacy and statesmanship: Dr. Jonathan left behind a legacy as the first incumbent Nigerian president to peacefully concede power, a gesture that elevated Nigeria’s democratic credentials. His international engagements since 2015 have further strengthened his image as a unifying figure and elder statesman. Many Nigerians still hold him in high regard, particularly for his commitment to peace and democratic values.

"Secondly, the Nigerian political, social, and economic environment in 2027 will be markedly different from what it was during Jonathan’s administration. Any decision for him to return should be guided not by sentiment but by whether he can offer fresh solutions to Nigeria’s pressing challenges: the problems of security, economy, unemployment, education, and national cohesion."

Furthermore, Kyari asked the PDP to carefully evaluate whether fielding Jonathan will strengthen the party’s chances in the 2027 election or create internal divisions.

Kyari said:

"His (Jonathan's) return could revive the base in certain regions, but may also discourage younger aspirants and create the perception of recycling leadership.

"Remember, Nigeria has a predominantly youthful population, and there is a growing call for a generational leadership shift. While Jonathan can serve as a mentor, bridge-builder, and stabiliser within the PDP, the party must weigh whether 2027 should be the moment to present a younger, vibrant, and reform-driven candidate."

Additionally, the Borno PDP chieftain expressed his belief that Jonathan's role as a statesman and mediator may, in fact, be more valuable at this stage than a return to partisan contest.

He added:

"However, the ultimate decision lies with him, the PDP leadership, and of course, the Nigerian electorate."

