Ikeja, Lagos State - The International Journal of Sub-Saharan African Research (IJSSAR) has published a study by James Adakole Ojo, an award-winning journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

The research, which comparatively examines online advocacy for good governance and actual political participation among Nigerian youths, was published by IJSSAR, a multidisciplinary, open-access academic journal of Ebonyi State University, on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

In the study, Ojo investigated the extent of offline political engagement among Nigerian youths who actively advocate for good governance online, as well as the factors discouraging their participation. One key finding revealed that many Nigerian youths are unfamiliar with their elected representatives at the local government and National Assembly levels.

The research also showed that despite the rise in online advocacy for good governance, a majority of young Nigerians do not participate in offline political activities. Nigeria’s electoral process has long been marked by voter apathy, with numerous violent incidents marring past election campaigns.

Ojo found that many youths feel unsafe participating in electoral activities, noting that fear of violence remains a major deterrent to offline political engagement. The study concluded that beyond online advocacy, Nigerian youths must actively participate in offline political processes to drive meaningful reforms in the country.

According to the study, addressing barriers such as fear of violence, lack of interest, and distrust in the electoral body could significantly increase youth participation in offline electoral activities. The research recommended urgent reforms to improve security before, during, and after elections to encourage youth engagement and strengthen public trust in Nigeria’s electoral system.

The study also called for increased civic enlightenment to help Nigerian youths better understand their political leaders and governance structures.

In a chat with this reporter, Ojo described the publication as “a personal milestone” and shared the inspiration behind his research.

His words:

“In the last eight years, journalism has taken the better of me. The demands of the profession left little room to fully explore my other strengths. However, in the latter half of 2025, I made a conscious decision to change the narrative and strike a better balance. Research and intellectual contribution have always been areas I deeply value.”

James Ojo Adakole’s profile

Ojo is a graduate of mass communication from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in Enugu state. With a decade experience in the journalism landscape, he has won several top awards, including the 2022 Hostwriter Prize for collaborative journalism, the PwC Media Excellence Award (second runner-up), TheCable Journalist of the Year award, and Legit.ng’s Copyediting Excellence Award.

In 2024, Ojo won the African Prize for Investigative Journalism (PAJI), online category, for his collaborative report, which exposed health officials selling unverified medical documents in Sokoto state.

He joined Legit.ng in August 2023.

